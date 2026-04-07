Silent Auction - 2026 JLWS Tour of Fine Spaces

Pearlescent Mahjong Tiles from Oh My Mahjong, presented by Kim Taylor & Company. Soft, luminous, and effortlessly enchanting, the Pearlescent Mahjong Tiles bring a dreamy elegance to the table. Inspired by the subtle glow of mother-of-pearl, this set blends delicate pastels with radiant details for a look that feels both ethereal and elevated.

These tiles are valued at $475.