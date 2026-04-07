Silent Auction - 2026 JLWS Tour of Fine Spaces

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Pearlescent Mahjong Tiles from Oh My Mahjong, presented by Kim Taylor & Company. Soft, luminous, and effortlessly enchanting, the Pearlescent Mahjong Tiles bring a dreamy elegance to the table. Inspired by the subtle glow of mother-of-pearl, this set blends delicate pastels with radiant details for a look that feels both ethereal and elevated.
These tiles are valued at $475.
Starting bid
Valued at $250, this thoughtfully curated gift basket contains: $75 gift voucher, 100% European linen button down (size L - all sizes are able to be swapped!), denim shorts, bucket bag with detachable strap, 18k gold plated necklace, 18k gold plated earrings, 18k gold plated & stainless steel bracelets.
Check out the online boutique at: tensixteenboutique.com
Starting bid
This flexible pass gives you access to any of Synergy's regularly scheduled weekly classes—including Spin, HIIT, Yoga, MAX Strength and our Hybrid classes. Whether you want to sweat it out, find your flow, or mix it all together, this package is your passport to try it all.
This item is valued at $189.
Starting bid
Brighten any day with a Buena Vista Blooms gift card—perfect for fresh bouquets, seasonal arrangements, or a thoughtful surprise. A simple, beautiful gift for any occasion.
This item is valued at $150.
Starting bid
This gift basket includes a gift certificate for 2 entries to a Camel City Mahjong Lesson or Event ($90 value), a set of shufflers from The Mahjong Line ($10), and a set of 4 playing cards (The Big Card) (value $40). Total value of this item is $140.
Starting bid
This $100 gift certificate and signature onesie is valued at $120.
Starting bid
A gift certificate to Sawtooth School for Visual Art—a creative and flexible gift that lets you choose from hands-on classes and workshops tailored to any skill level.
This item is valued at $115.
Starting bid
At RideUnited, you’ll experience high-energy indoor cycling, strength, and hybrid classes designed for all fitness levels. This item is valued at $100.
Starting bid
This $100 gift certificate for the Clemmons-based steakhouse is perfect for a date night out!
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate - The spirit and reputation of Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar draws folks internationally to savor both the delicious food and the beauty of this architectural jewel in Winson-Salem.
Starting bid
Enjoy a thoughtfully curated trio of bestselling books perfect for your next relaxing night in. This bundle includes My Friends, We Can Do Hard Things, and Remarkably Bright Creatures. From heartfelt storytelling to inspiring reflections and unforgettable characters, this collection offers something for every reader. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting to a book lover, this set is sure to delight. The value of this item is $75.
Starting bid
This adorable Winston-Salem-print cooler can fit 30 cans (plus ice packs), with outside pockets for bottle opener, napkins, and utensils. The hard, reinforced bottom stands up to any surface (sand, dirt, grass, asphalt) while the soft sides allow you to carry all your snacks and drinks far more comfortably than with a heavy, bulky, hard-sided cooler.
This item is valued at $75.
Starting bid
As a nonprofit cinema, A/Perture's mission is to entertain, educate, and engage the Piedmont Triad by showcasing cinema’s full range, using its connective power to build an inclusive community. With intimate screening rooms and diverse programming, a/perture curates voices across gender, race, cultures, and styles, emphasizing women directors, BIPOC filmmakers, international cinema, and documentaries.
This item is valued at $53.
Starting bid
Brunch lovers, this one’s for you! Treat yourself to pancakes, omelets, and more with a $50 gift card to Famous Toastery—where every meal feels like your favorite weekend morning.
Starting bid
A 4-pack of tickets to see the Winston-Salem Dash—a fun night out at the ballpark with built-in entertainment, food, and great summer vibes.
This item is valued at $44.
Starting bid
Valued at $30.
Starting bid
Raise a glass with this $25 gift card to a local brewery—perfect for enjoying a craft beer, relaxing with friends, or discovering a new favorite pour.
Starting bid
Cheers! Enjoy a night out with this $20 gift card—great for sampling craft brews and soaking up the laid-back atmosphere.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!