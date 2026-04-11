2026 Joe Henderson Memorial Scramble

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About this event
This donation secures you spot(s) to play in the golf scramble and it includes lunch. $135 for single player or if paying other players make sure to select the right quantity
This includes a hole sponsorship. If you would like to add your logo just email it to [email protected].
This includes a hole sponsorship as well as sponsorship at the clubhouse. If you would like to add your logo to your sponsorship signs just email it to [email protected]
This includes a complimentary foursome to play in the scramble, a hole sponsorship of your choice, Putting/Driving Range Sponsorship, Award Sponsorship as well as complimentary JHM shirts for your foursome. If you would like to add your logo to your sponsorship signs just email it to [email protected].
This is for those who want to attend but don't want to play golf. The lunch is included for our players but all are welcome!
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