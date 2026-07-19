2026 John Wojack Sr Memorial SXS Ride

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About this event
This secures your spot as one of the 75 SXS.
Meal included
Meal Included
Renew your current FWB status or become a new friend! Friends receive swag bag at ride, designated sign-in table, early access to Spring Veteran's Ride registration, & are entered into special drawings at every event.
Includes
Marketing before, during and after event
2 entries into the Sponsor Only Giveaway
Includes
Marketing before, during and after event
1 Driver Registration
5 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway
Includes
Marketing before, during and after event
Product or Service Placement (if requested)
2 Driver Registrations
10 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway
$
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