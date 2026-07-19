Rum River Outdoor Foundation

Hosted by

Rum River Outdoor Foundation

About this event

2026 John Wojack Sr Memorial SXS Ride

30539 State Hwy 47

Cambridge, MN 55008, USA

Driver Registration item
Driver Registration
$50

This secures your spot as one of the 75 SXS.

Meal included

Passenger Registration item
Passenger Registration
$25

Meal Included

Friends with Benefits item
Friends with Benefits
$50

Renew your current FWB status or become a new friend! Friends receive swag bag at ride, designated sign-in table, early access to Spring Veteran's Ride registration, & are entered into special drawings at every event.

Prairie Event Sponsor item
Prairie Event Sponsor
$250

Includes
Marketing before, during and after event
2 entries into the Sponsor Only Giveaway

Woodland Event Sponsor item
Woodland Event Sponsor
$500

Includes
Marketing before, during and after event
1 Driver Registration
5 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway

Northern Lights Event Sponsor item
Northern Lights Event Sponsor
$1,000

Includes
Marketing before, during and after event
Product or Service Placement (if requested)
2 Driver Registrations
10 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway

Add a donation for Rum River Outdoor Foundation

$

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