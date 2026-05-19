2026 Joint Service Academy Military Ball at the Royal Sonesta, Galleria

Hosted by
About this event
- Platinum Command Level banner acknowledgement at event
- Recognition in event program and at event by Master of Ceremonies
- Name or logo featured on SETXAFAPA website and Social Media channels for one year
- Upon request, up to ten (10) tickets at a premier table
- Stars, Stripes & Service Level recognition in event program and at event by Master of Ceremonies
- Name or logo featured on SETXAFAPA website and Social Media channels for one year
- Upon request, up to eight (8) tickets at a premier table
- Gold Leadership Level recognition in event program and at event by Master of Ceremonies
- Name or logo featured on SETXAFAPA website and Social Media channels for one year
- Upon request, up to five (5) tickets at a premier table
- Silver Honor Level recognition in event program
- Name or logo featured on SETXAFAPA website and Social Media channels for one year
- Upon request, up to two (2) tickets at a premier table
Bronze Service Level recognition in event program
Star Level recognition in event program
Hero Level recognition in event program
Donate a seat for a Cadet/Midshipman to attend the 2026 Military Ball
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!