Southeast Texas United States Air Force Academy Parents' Association

Hosted by

Southeast Texas United States Air Force Academy Parents' Association

About this event

2026 Joint Service Academy Military Ball at the Royal Sonesta, Galleria

2222 W Loop S

Houston, TX 77027, USA

Platinum Command
$10,000

- Platinum Command Level banner acknowledgement at event

- Recognition in event program and at event by Master of Ceremonies

- Name or logo featured on SETXAFAPA website and Social Media channels for one year

- Upon request, up to ten (10) tickets at a premier table

Stars, Stripes & Service
$7,500

- Stars, Stripes & Service Level recognition in event program and at event by Master of Ceremonies

- Name or logo featured on SETXAFAPA website and Social Media channels for one year

- Upon request, up to eight (8) tickets at a premier table

Gold Leadership
$5,000

- Gold Leadership Level recognition in event program and at event by Master of Ceremonies

- Name or logo featured on SETXAFAPA website and Social Media channels for one year

- Upon request, up to five (5) tickets at a premier table

Silver Honor
$2,500

- Silver Honor Level recognition in event program

- Name or logo featured on SETXAFAPA website and Social Media channels for one year

- Upon request, up to two (2) tickets at a premier table

Bronze Service
$1,000

Bronze Service Level recognition in event program

Star Level
$500

Star Level recognition in event program

Hero Level
$250

Hero Level recognition in event program

Friend to Cadet & Midshipman
$100

Donate a seat for a Cadet/Midshipman to attend the 2026 Military Ball

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