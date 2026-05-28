BAGS 2026 Joyful Noise Black & White Gospel Fundraiser Extravaganza Ad Registration

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Showcase your business with maximum visibility in the BAGS 2026 Joyful Noise Black & White Gospel Gala Extravaganza event program! A full-page ad puts your brand front and center before all attendees at this exciting event. A great way to support grandparents raising grandchildren while promoting your business to the community. Artwork/design must be submitted prior to the event. Link will be provided via email upon purchase.
Promote your business in the BAGS 2026 Joyful Noise Black & White Gospel Gala Extravaganza event program with a half-page ad! Reach all attendees of this wonderful event, while supporting a great cause that helps grandparents raising grandchildren. Artwork/design must be submitted prior to the event. Link will be provided via email upon purchase.
Get your business noticed in the BAGS 2026 Joyful Noise Black & White Gospel Gala Extravaganza event program with a quarter-page ad! A budget-friendly way to reach attendees of this event, while giving back to grandparents raising grandchildren. Artwork/design must be submitted prior to the event. Link will be provided via email upon purchase.
Support the BAGS 2026 Joyful Noise Black & White Gospel Gala Extravaganza and get your business seen! A business card-sized ad in the event program is an affordable way to reach attendees of this event , while making a difference for grandparents raising grandchildren. Artwork/design must be submitted prior to the event. Link will be provided via email upon purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!