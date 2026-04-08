2026 Jr. Wolves Registration

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About this event
Pre-K and Kindergarten Athletes
Grade based off of 2026-2027 school year
*Flag athletes CANNOT be 7 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st
Registration fee provides:
Uniform - shirt and shorts
League Insurance Fee
*Flag belts are provided by CCJWAB
Tackle Divisions are separated by grade as follows:
Grade based off of 2026-2027 school year
Mighty Mites - 1st - 2nd grade
*Mighty Mites CANNOT be 9 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st
Jr. Pee Wee - 3rd - 4th grade
*Jr. Pee Wee players CANNOT be 11 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st
Pee Wee - 5th - 6th grade
*Pee Wee players CANNOT be 13 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st
Registration fee provides:
Uniform - Jersey and Pants
League Insurance Fee
You are responsible for providing your own cleats and socks
*Helmets and Pads are provided by CCJWAB
New football pads were purchased for the 2025 season and available to all incoming athletes.
New helmets were purchased in 2024 and are being conditioned for the 2026 season and will be available for all incoming athletes.
Athletes are welcome to purchase their own gear (helmet and pads) if they choose!
Cheer Divisions are separated by grade as follows:
Grade based off of 2026-2027 school year
Mighty Mites - 1st - 2nd grade
Jr. Pee Wee - 3rd - 4th grade
Pee Wee - 5th - 6th grade
Registration fee provides:
Uniform - Shell, Long sleeve under shell, bloomers, skirt, poms, & bow
League Insurance Fee
You are responsible for providing your own white cheer shoes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!