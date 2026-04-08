Colorado City Jr. Wolves Athletics Boosters

Hosted by

Colorado City Jr. Wolves Athletics Boosters

About this event

2026 Jr. Wolves Registration

Flag Football Pre-K - Kindergarten item
Flag Football Pre-K - Kindergarten
$100

Pre-K and Kindergarten Athletes

Grade based off of 2026-2027 school year

*Flag athletes CANNOT be 7 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st


Registration fee provides:

Uniform - shirt and shorts

League Insurance Fee


*Flag belts are provided by CCJWAB

Tackle Football (Grades 1st - 6th) item
Tackle Football (Grades 1st - 6th)
$170

Tackle Divisions are separated by grade as follows:

Grade based off of 2026-2027 school year


Mighty Mites - 1st - 2nd grade

*Mighty Mites CANNOT be 9 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st


Jr. Pee Wee - 3rd - 4th grade

*Jr. Pee Wee players CANNOT be 11 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st


Pee Wee - 5th - 6th grade

*Pee Wee players CANNOT be 13 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st


Registration fee provides:

Uniform - Jersey and Pants

League Insurance Fee


You are responsible for providing your own cleats and socks


*Helmets and Pads are provided by CCJWAB

New football pads were purchased for the 2025 season and available to all incoming athletes.

New helmets were purchased in 2024 and are being conditioned for the 2026 season and will be available for all incoming athletes.


Athletes are welcome to purchase their own gear (helmet and pads) if they choose!



Cheerleading (Grades Pre-K - 6th) item
Cheerleading (Grades Pre-K - 6th)
$200

Cheer Divisions are separated by grade as follows:

Grade based off of 2026-2027 school year


Mighty Mites - 1st - 2nd grade


Jr. Pee Wee - 3rd - 4th grade


Pee Wee - 5th - 6th grade


Registration fee provides:

Uniform - Shell, Long sleeve under shell, bloomers, skirt, poms, & bow

League Insurance Fee


You are responsible for providing your own white cheer shoes

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!