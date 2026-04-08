2026 Jr. Wolves Registration

Tackle Divisions are separated by grade as follows:

Grade based off of 2026-2027 school year





Mighty Mites - 1st - 2nd grade

*Mighty Mites CANNOT be 9 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st





Jr. Pee Wee - 3rd - 4th grade

*Jr. Pee Wee players CANNOT be 11 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st





Pee Wee - 5th - 6th grade

*Pee Wee players CANNOT be 13 years old ON or BEFORE August 31st





Registration fee provides:

Uniform - Jersey and Pants

League Insurance Fee





You are responsible for providing your own cleats and socks





*Helmets and Pads are provided by CCJWAB

New football pads were purchased for the 2025 season and available to all incoming athletes.

New helmets were purchased in 2024 and are being conditioned for the 2026 season and will be available for all incoming athletes.





Athletes are welcome to purchase their own gear (helmet and pads) if they choose!







