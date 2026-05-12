2026 Jubilee Gala Silent Auction

Spend an unforgettable evening with Metro Theater Company Artistic Director Jacqueline Thompson, one of St. Louis theater’s most beloved and connected artistic leaders.

The package includes dinner or happy hour with Jackie followed by a theater experience of the winner’s choice (pending Jackie's availability), potentially including an opening night performance, reception, and opportunity to meet members of the artistic team at a renowned local theater company.

Perfect for theater lovers looking for a true insider experience.





Estimated Value: $800

Suggested Starting Bid: $300