Metro Theater Company
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Metro Theater Company

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Jubilee Gala Silent Auction

St. Louis Favorites Night In item
St. Louis Favorites Night In
$20

Starting bid

Includes: 

  • Dewey's Pizza $25 gift card  
  • Taco Buddha $25 gift card  
St. Louis Cardinals item
St. Louis Cardinals
$35

Starting bid

  • St. Louis Cardinals (1) Marty Pass good for (2) tickets to a select ’26 home game — Value: $70  
  • Fredbird toy — Value: $10  
  • Baseball — Value: $10  
PLNK Fitness Package item
PLNK Fitness Package
$60

Starting bid

Gift card for 5-class pack + PLNK sticky socks — Value: $150 

Car Care Package item
Car Care Package
$60

Starting bid

Waterway 3-month interior clean level Clean Car Club membership — Value: $165

Active Play item
Active Play item
Active Play
$80

Starting bid

  • Chicken N’ Pickle: 60 minutes court time, paddle/ball rentals, 2 appetizers — Value: $95  
  • Upper Limits Maryland Heights: (2) Top Rope 101 coupons + day passes — Value: $100  
Schlafly Beer Tour item
Schlafly Beer Tour
$80

Starting bid

Schlafly VIP Tour Pass for up to 10 guests at the tap room — Value: $200  

Spectacle & Stage item
Spectacle & Stage item
Spectacle & Stage
$80

Starting bid

  • Circus Flora $100 gift certificate for performances 6/4–6/12/2026 — Value: $100  
  • The Fabulous Fox (2) tickets to Blue Man Group on 6/5 @ 7:30 PM — Value: $108
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra item
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
$100

Starting bid

(4) tickets to an SLSO classical concert during the ’26/’27 season (select dates) — Value: $250  

Family Fun item
Family Fun item
Family Fun item
Family Fun
$120

Starting bid

  • Magic House (4) general admission passes — Value: $60  
  • STL Ambush (4) tickets to season game — Value: $161  
  • Swing-A-Round — Value: $40  
Live Theatre Package item
Live Theatre Package item
Live Theatre Package
$120

Starting bid

  • New Jewish Theatre (2) tickets to one play for the ’26 NJT season — Value: $120  
  • Stages St. Louis (2) tickets to any ’26 mainstage evening performance — Value: $178  
St. Louis Chess Club item
St. Louis Chess Club
$120

Starting bid

Family membership and gift set — Value: $300

Forest Park Forever item
Forest Park Forever item
Forest Park Forever item
Forest Park Forever
$120

Starting bid

  • River City Outdoors (2) free paddle passes to Big Muddy Adventures at the Boathouse in Forest Park — Value: $50  
  • Saint Louis Art Museum (1) year membership + select gift shop items — Value: $200  
  • Saint Louis Zoo (4) Adventure Passes — Value: $60  
Modern Art Appreciator item
Modern Art Appreciator item
Modern Art Appreciator
$200

Starting bid

  • Cinema St. Louis VIP Pass to 35th Annual SLIFF on 11/15–11/16/2026 — Value: $350  
  • Contemporary Art Museum (1) Friends + Family Membership — Value: $125  
Dinner Party with Jessie Youngblood item
Dinner Party with Jessie Youngblood
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a gourmet pre-fixed dinner party for up to 8 guests prepared by Metro Theater Company Managing Director Jessie Youngblood. The evening includes a custom multi-course menu, signature cocktail, and (Trader Joe's priced) wine pairings.

Sample menus may include:

  • Salad with herbs & goat cheese, Steak Frites with Béarnaise, dessert
  • Ensalata Garga, Lemon-Thyme Salmon & Risotto, dessert

A warm, intimate evening perfect for food lovers, friends, or a unique double-date night.


Estimated Value: $1,200

Suggested Starting Bid: $500

A Night on the Town with Jackie item
A Night on the Town with Jackie
$300

Starting bid

Spend an unforgettable evening with Metro Theater Company Artistic Director Jacqueline Thompson, one of St. Louis theater’s most beloved and connected artistic leaders.

The package includes dinner or happy hour with Jackie followed by a theater experience of the winner’s choice (pending Jackie's availability), potentially including an opening night performance, reception, and opportunity to meet members of the artistic team at a renowned local theater company.

Perfect for theater lovers looking for a true insider experience.


Estimated Value: $800

Suggested Starting Bid: $300

Yes, and... Improv Night with Carl item
Yes, and... Improv Night with Carl
$250

Starting bid

Ready to loosen up and laugh? Actor, director, and all-around delightful human Carl Overly, Jr. will lead a private improv workshop for up to 12 guests at Metro Theater Company.

No experience required — just a willingness to say “yes, and.” Includes snacks, beverages, and (almost certainly) wine.

Perfect for friend groups, teams, or anyone who’s ever thought, “I could never do improv.”


Estimated Value: $600

Suggested Starting Bid: $250

Script & Sip with Hailey item
Script & Sip with Hailey
$200

Starting bid

Ever wanted to experience what it feels like to sit around the table and read a script like a professional actor?

Hailey Medrano will host a private guided script reading session for up to 10 guests at a location of the winner’s choosing. Guests will receive scripts, light coaching, snacks, beverages, and a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

Wine is strongly encouraged.


Estimated Value: $500

Suggested Starting Bid: $200

Yard Revival with Carrie item
Yard Revival with Carrie
$150

Starting bid

Give your yard a much-needed refresh with a half-day of hands-on garden and landscape cleanup from Carrie Simon.

Carrie will tackle weeding, bed cleanup, and general outdoor sprucing-up to help your space look polished and party-ready again. Whether your garden beds got away from you this season or you just want a fresh start, Carrie has you covered.

A surprisingly valuable and wildly practical package for busy homeowners.


Estimated Value: $400

Suggested Starting Bid: $150

Baking Magic with Molly item
Baking Magic with Molly
$100

Starting bid

Bring a little sweetness home with a private baking lesson hosted by Molly Wennstrom.

Molly will come to your kitchen with ingredients and guidance to help you create something delicious together — whether you’re a beginner baker or just looking for a cozy and memorable experience.

Perfect for couples, families, or anyone who believes butter is a love language.


Estimated Value: $300

Suggested Starting Bid: $100

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