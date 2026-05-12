2026 Jubilee Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Includes:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift card for 5-class pack + PLNK sticky socks — Value: $150
Starting bid
Waterway 3-month interior clean level Clean Car Club membership — Value: $165
Starting bid
Starting bid
Schlafly VIP Tour Pass for up to 10 guests at the tap room — Value: $200
Starting bid
Starting bid
(4) tickets to an SLSO classical concert during the ’26/’27 season (select dates) — Value: $250
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Family membership and gift set — Value: $300
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a gourmet pre-fixed dinner party for up to 8 guests prepared by Metro Theater Company Managing Director Jessie Youngblood. The evening includes a custom multi-course menu, signature cocktail, and (Trader Joe's priced) wine pairings.
Sample menus may include:
A warm, intimate evening perfect for food lovers, friends, or a unique double-date night.
Estimated Value: $1,200
Suggested Starting Bid: $500
Starting bid
Spend an unforgettable evening with Metro Theater Company Artistic Director Jacqueline Thompson, one of St. Louis theater’s most beloved and connected artistic leaders.
The package includes dinner or happy hour with Jackie followed by a theater experience of the winner’s choice (pending Jackie's availability), potentially including an opening night performance, reception, and opportunity to meet members of the artistic team at a renowned local theater company.
Perfect for theater lovers looking for a true insider experience.
Estimated Value: $800
Suggested Starting Bid: $300
Starting bid
Ready to loosen up and laugh? Actor, director, and all-around delightful human Carl Overly, Jr. will lead a private improv workshop for up to 12 guests at Metro Theater Company.
No experience required — just a willingness to say “yes, and.” Includes snacks, beverages, and (almost certainly) wine.
Perfect for friend groups, teams, or anyone who’s ever thought, “I could never do improv.”
Estimated Value: $600
Suggested Starting Bid: $250
Starting bid
Ever wanted to experience what it feels like to sit around the table and read a script like a professional actor?
Hailey Medrano will host a private guided script reading session for up to 10 guests at a location of the winner’s choosing. Guests will receive scripts, light coaching, snacks, beverages, and a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.
Wine is strongly encouraged.
Estimated Value: $500
Suggested Starting Bid: $200
Starting bid
Give your yard a much-needed refresh with a half-day of hands-on garden and landscape cleanup from Carrie Simon.
Carrie will tackle weeding, bed cleanup, and general outdoor sprucing-up to help your space look polished and party-ready again. Whether your garden beds got away from you this season or you just want a fresh start, Carrie has you covered.
A surprisingly valuable and wildly practical package for busy homeowners.
Estimated Value: $400
Suggested Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
Bring a little sweetness home with a private baking lesson hosted by Molly Wennstrom.
Molly will come to your kitchen with ingredients and guidance to help you create something delicious together — whether you’re a beginner baker or just looking for a cozy and memorable experience.
Perfect for couples, families, or anyone who believes butter is a love language.
Estimated Value: $300
Suggested Starting Bid: $100
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