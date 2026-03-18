Oklahoma City Chapter of the Federal Bar Association

Hosted by

Oklahoma City Chapter of the Federal Bar Association

About this event

2026 Judicial Reception and Fireside Chat

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, USA

Members of the Judiciary and Courthouse Staff
Free

If you are a judge (state or federal), or a courthouse staff member, please select this ticket.

Membership is free for federal judges. If you are not an FBA member yet, you can learn more about the FBA and join here: https://www.fedbar.org/membership/join/

FBA Member
$30
If you are an FBA member who works for a firm, solo practice, or a for-profit entity, please select this ticket.
Non FBA Member
$50

If you are not a member of the FBA, please select this ticket.

Learn more about the benefits of membership: https://www.fedbar.org/membership/

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