2026 Judicial Reception and Fireside Chat

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11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, USA
If you are a judge (state or federal), or a courthouse staff member, please select this ticket.
Membership is free for federal judges. If you are not an FBA member yet, you can learn more about the FBA and join here: https://www.fedbar.org/membership/join/
If you are not a member of the FBA, please select this ticket.
Learn more about the benefits of membership: https://www.fedbar.org/membership/
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