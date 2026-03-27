Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
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Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

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Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

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2026 Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, NSDAR Awards Dinner

201 Mill St

Farmville, VA 23901, USA

Add a donation for Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

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2026 Awards Dinner
$30

Buffet Menu includes: English Sliced Prime Rib, Chicken Marsala and Vegetable Lasagna, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Steamed Broccoli, Montreal Roasted Potatoes, Wild Rice, Garden & Caesar Salad, Bread & Butter with Iced Tea, Sodas and Coffee. 

Dessert will be Chocolate Chip Cookies, Lemon Bar and a Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Ganache.

If you have dietary concerns, please contact Deanna Bryant (434) 547-3119 before April 25, 2026.

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