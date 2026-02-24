2026 Judson University Prayer Breakfast

About this event
Individual Registration for the Prayer Breakfast.
Church Table sponsors at the Prayer Breakfast include up to eight (8) guests and will be recognized in the program.
This community event will offer you the opportunity for fellowship and celebration for your church, business or organization and to be seen as a community leader and contributor.
Business & Organization Table sponsors at the Prayer Breakfast include up to eight (8) guests and will be recognized in the program.
This community event will offer you the opportunity for fellowship and celebration for your church, business or organization and to be seen as a community leader and contributor.
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