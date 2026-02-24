Judson University A Baptist Institution

Hosted by

Judson University A Baptist Institution

About this event

2026 Judson University Prayer Breakfast

1151 N State St

Elgin, IL 60123, USA

General Admission
$30

Individual Registration for the Prayer Breakfast.

Church Table Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Church Table sponsors at the Prayer Breakfast include up to eight (8) guests and will be recognized in the program.


This community event will offer you the opportunity for fellowship and celebration for your church, business or organization and to be seen as a community leader and contributor.

Business Table Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Business & Organization Table sponsors at the Prayer Breakfast include up to eight (8) guests and will be recognized in the program.


This community event will offer you the opportunity for fellowship and celebration for your church, business or organization and to be seen as a community leader and contributor.

Add a donation for Judson University A Baptist Institution

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