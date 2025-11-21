2026 June and Morris Davis Golf Challenge Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
- 2 teams of 4 golfers (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, and gift bag for each golfer) - All signage/marketing will state "Presented by" *your company name/logo* - Signage prominently placed at 4 holes - Banner placed at the clubhouse (sponsor must provide banner) - Shout out on social media and websites for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag - Present awards to winners -By purchasing this sponsorship, your company receives exclusive exposure throughout the tournament website, mobile app, event printouts, and live leaderboards.
- Two teams of four (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, and gift bag for each golfer) - Banner placed at the clubhouse (sponsor must provide banner) - Signage placed prominently at two holes - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
- Two teams of four (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, & gift bag for each golfer) - Banner placed at the clubhouse (sponsor must provide banner) - Signage placed prominently at one hole - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
- Registration for one team (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, & gift bag for each golfer), banner placed at the clubhouse (sponsor must provide banner) - Signage placed prominently at one hole - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
- Registration for one team (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, & gift bag for each golfer) - banner placed at the clubhouse (sponsor must provide banner) - Signage placed prominently at one hole - Logo placed in program - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
- Registration for one team (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, & gift bag for each golfer) -banner placed at the clubhouse (sponsor must provide banner) - Signage placed prominently at one hole - Logo placed in program - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
- Team of four (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, & gift bag for each golfer) - Title sponsor for Hole-In-One competition (held at two different par 3 holes) - Signage at competition hole - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
- Registration for one team (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, & gift bag for each golfer) - Premier signage at lunch/snack stand - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
- Registration for one team (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, & gift bag for each golfer) - Premier signage at the driving range - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
- Premier signage at breakfast area - Shout out on social media for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag
