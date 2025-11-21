2026 June and Morris Davis Golf Challenge Sponsorships

- 2 teams of 4 golfers (including cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, beverages, and gift bag for each golfer) - All signage/marketing will state "Presented by" *your company name/logo* - Signage prominently placed at 4 holes - Banner placed at the clubhouse (sponsor must provide banner) - Shout out on social media and websites for sponsorship - Opportunity to include promotional item in each golfer gift bag - Present awards to winners -By purchasing this sponsorship, your company receives exclusive exposure throughout the tournament website, mobile app, event printouts, and live leaderboards.