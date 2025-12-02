5th Annual Juneteenth Block Party Attendee Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
To keep Juneteenth growing and sustainable for our community, a small entry fee will be introduced this year. Thank you for helping us keep this celebration alive.
Free COMPLIMENTARY PUPUS. 3 Complimentary drink tickets. Shaded VIP lounge access with tables and seating. Exclusive swag from sponsors and giveaways. Early entry to beat the crowds at 2pm.
Family Admission is a discounted option created to make it easier for households to attend together while supporting the continued growth of this community celebration. This bundle allows families to enjoy the full Juneteenth Block Party experience at a reduced rate, making it easier to bring loved ones together for a day centered around culture, connection, and joy. Children 12 and under receive free entry.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!