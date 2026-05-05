Friends Of 1929 Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of 1929 Inc

About this event

2026 Juneteenth Day Party

4641 S King Dr

Chicago, IL 60653, USA

Ladies
$10

Enjoy the sounds provided by D.J. Bonsu, food, hand-rolled cigars, an outdoor cigar patio, drink specials, and friendship as we stand together for community and opportunity.

Gentlemen
$20

Enjoy the sounds provided by D.J. Bonsu, food, hand-rolled cigars, an outdoor cigar patio, drink specials, and friendship as we stand together for community and opportunity.

Members of Omega Psi Phi (Only)
$10

Enjoy the sounds provided by D.J. Bonsu, food, hand-rolled cigars, an outdoor cigar patio, drink specials, and friendship as we stand together for community and opportunity.

Add a donation for Friends Of 1929 Inc

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