2026 Juneteenth Food Vendor registration and agreement

About this event
Includes a spot at our event. The fee is non-refundable.
Please note! After you put in your credit card information, the Zeffy platform we are using will ask you to pay a fee to help with credit card processing. THIS IS OPTIONAL, and you may change the pull-down menu to zero, or an amount you prefer.
Choose this if you plan to pay using a different method of payment. Your vendor registration is conditional until we receive payment. Payment due June 1 or you will forfeit your spot.
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