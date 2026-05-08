National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Hosted by

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

About this event

2026 Juneteenth Food Vendor registration and agreement

2010 2nd Ave

Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA

Food Truck Vendor Booth Fee (online)
$150

Includes a spot at our event. The fee is non-refundable.


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Vendor Booth Fee (payment via check or Venmo)
Free

Choose this if you plan to pay using a different method of payment. Your vendor registration is conditional until we receive payment. Payment due June 1 or you will forfeit your spot.

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