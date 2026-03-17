Hosted by

Green And Gold Foundation Of Lake Wales Inc

About this event

2026 Juneteenth Scholarship Breakfast

1001 Burns Ave

Lake Wales, FL 33853, USA

Breakfast
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Seating for 1

Logo Sponsor
$50

Logo placement on Spomsor Page

Social Media
$100

300 x 250 Banner Ad

Ad Quarter Page
$100

Quarter Page Ad

Ad Half Page
$150

Half Page Ad

Ad Full Page
$200

Full Page Ad

Sponsor - Silver
$500

VIP Seating for 5

Signage/Recognition at Breakfast

Social Media Advertising


Sponsor - Gold
$1,000

Acknowledgement during program

VIP seating for 10

Signage/Recognition at Breakfast

Corporate logo advertisevent

Social Media Advertisement

Sponsor - Platinum
$1,500

During Program:
Acknowledgement

Commercial

VIP Seating for 10

Major Signage/Recognition

Corporate logo

Social Media advertisiment




Sponsor - Diamond
$2,500

During Program:

Award Presentation

Commercial

VIP Seating for 20

Major Signage/recognition

Corporate Logo

Social Media advertisement

Add a donation for Green And Gold Foundation Of Lake Wales Inc

$

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