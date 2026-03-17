2026 Juneteenth Scholarship Breakfast

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Seating for 1
Logo placement on Spomsor Page
300 x 250 Banner Ad
Quarter Page Ad
Half Page Ad
Full Page Ad
VIP Seating for 5
Signage/Recognition at Breakfast
Social Media Advertising
Acknowledgement during program
VIP seating for 10
Signage/Recognition at Breakfast
Corporate logo advertisevent
Social Media Advertisement
During Program:
Acknowledgement
Commercial
VIP Seating for 10
Major Signage/Recognition
Corporate logo
Social Media advertisiment
During Program:
Award Presentation
Commercial
VIP Seating for 20
Major Signage/recognition
Corporate Logo
Social Media advertisement
$
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