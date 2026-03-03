Friends of the Howe House

Hosted by

Friends of the Howe House

About this event

2026 Juneteenth Sponsor

8 Lackawanna Plaza

Montclair, NJ 07042, USA

Community Sponsor
$250

1 ticket to the cocktail fundraiser +Verbal acknowledgment during the event +Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications

Heritage Sponsor
$619

3 tickets to the cocktail fundraiser

+Verbal acknowledgment during the event
+Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications

+Recognition on event signage and printed materials
+Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event
+Special mention on the Friends of the Howe House website and project updates

Legacy Sponsor
$1,865

5 VIP tickets to the cocktail fundraiser

+Verbal acknowledgment during the event
+Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications

+Recognition on event signage and printed materials
+Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event
+Special mention on the Friends of the Howe House website and project updates
+Commemorative thank-you gift to mark your contribution

Add a donation for Friends of the Howe House

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