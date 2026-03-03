2026 Juneteenth Sponsor

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About this event
1 ticket to the cocktail fundraiser +Verbal acknowledgment during the event +Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications
3 tickets to the cocktail fundraiser
+Verbal acknowledgment during the event
+Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications
+Recognition on event signage and printed materials
+Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event
+Special mention on the Friends of the Howe House website and project updates
5 VIP tickets to the cocktail fundraiser
+Verbal acknowledgment during the event
+Inclusion in our social media promotions and email communications
+Recognition on event signage and printed materials
+Opportunity to include promotional materials at the event
+Special mention on the Friends of the Howe House website and project updates
+Commemorative thank-you gift to mark your contribution
$
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