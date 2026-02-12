2026 Juneteenth Sponsors and Vendors

About this event
Logo on event signage and social media posts
Recognized as Kids Village (activities) sponsor at the event; Logo on event signage and social media posts
Logo on giveaway marketing materials, event signage and social media posts
Sponsor of youth scholarships and Youth Prom; Logo on all scholarship materials, Prom marketing materials, Prom step and repeat, social media posts and big check presentation. One (1) Juneteenth vendor booth included.
Recognized as the sponsor of entertainment at Juneteenth; Logo on event signage and social media posts; Two (2) vendor booths at event
Exclusive title sponsor of the event; Representative welcome address during the event; Logo on event marketing giveaways, event signage, step and repeat and social media; Three (3) Vendor booths at event
Bring your own 10x10 pop up, table, chair, power, etc.
Bring your own 10x10 pop up, table, chair, power, etc. Must have health department permit.
Bring your own 10x10 pop up, table, chair, power, etc.
Bring your own 10x10 pop up, table, chair, power, etc. Must have health department permit.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!