2026 Juneteenth Sponsors and Vendors

Pierce College

Rocky Young Park Woodland Hills, CA 91371, USA

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event signage and social media posts

Silver Sponsor - Kids Village
$2,500

Recognized as Kids Village (activities) sponsor at the event; Logo on event signage and social media posts

Gold Sponsor - Event Giveaways
$5,000

Logo on giveaway marketing materials, event signage and social media posts

Educational Sponsorship
$10,000

Sponsor of youth scholarships and Youth Prom; Logo on all scholarship materials, Prom marketing materials, Prom step and repeat, social media posts and big check presentation. One (1) Juneteenth vendor booth included.

Entertainment Scholarship
$20,000

Recognized as the sponsor of entertainment at Juneteenth; Logo on event signage and social media posts; Two (2) vendor booths at event

Title Sponsorship
$30,000

Exclusive title sponsor of the event; Representative welcome address during the event; Logo on event marketing giveaways, event signage, step and repeat and social media; Three (3) Vendor booths at event

Early Bird - Non Food Vendor
$75
Available until May 1

Bring your own 10x10 pop up, table, chair, power, etc.

Early Bird - Food Vendor
$100
Available until May 1

Bring your own 10x10 pop up, table, chair, power, etc. Must have health department permit.

Non Food Vendor
$100

Bring your own 10x10 pop up, table, chair, power, etc.

Food Vendor
$150

Bring your own 10x10 pop up, table, chair, power, etc. Must have health department permit.

