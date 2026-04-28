2026 Juneteenth Vendor Registration

Each vendor will register for a 10X10 space ($40) that will NOT include electricity. Vendors shall provide all items and utility services needed for their booth. Electricity, tables, chairs, tents/canopies, and other supplies will not be provided. In addition, vendors shall always keep their space litter free and shall not use loudspeaker systems.

Organizations and businesses may display a banner or sign advertising their business. The DUNBAR HERITAGE ASSOCIATION reserve the right to require the removal of any advertising or merchandise considered to be offensive to the family nature of this event.