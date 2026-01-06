2026 Juniors Virtual 5k

About this event
You may add a donation to the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund, NSDAR below this item.
Medal is not included in this registration.
Medal is not included for a pet.
Your custom donation above directly supports the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund. On the next page, you'll be prompted to "Add an additional donation for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution" which is an optional contribution to Zeffy, who allows us to use this fundraising platform at no cost so 100% of your donation supports our mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!