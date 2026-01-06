Hosted by

National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

About this event

2026 Juniors Virtual 5k

5k Registration (includes medal)
$40

You may add a donation to the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund, NSDAR below this item.

Kids Registration (12 and under, medal not included)
$25

Medal is not included in this registration.

Pet Registration
$25

Medal is not included for a pet.

America 250! Champion Donation
$250
Junior Legacy Donation
$76
Junior Advocate Donation
$50
Junior Supporter Donation
$17.76
Custom Donation
Pay what you can

Your custom donation above directly supports the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund. On the next page, you'll be prompted to "Add an additional donation for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution" which is an optional contribution to Zeffy, who allows us to use this fundraising platform at no cost so 100% of your donation supports our mission.

Medal Holder
$5

