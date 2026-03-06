2026 JV & Varsity Boys-Charter Bus Transport Donations-Wenatchee, WA & Bozeman, MT

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Please consider a small or large donation to cover the Tip for our awesome Bus driver taking our athletes to Wenatchee on March 14th, 2026!! We have used Lily Coaches many times & they ARE the best at navigating any situation!! The weather is extremely unpredictable in the spring, so this is the best option to help ensure the utmost safety of our youth athletes, coaches, and support staff. It's a bit more costly than vans, but allows us to bring lunches, ALL gear needed for matches, and allows players to bond!!
No expiration
Please consider a small or large donation to cover Rooms & Tips for our awesome Bus drivers!! We have used Lily Coaches many times & they ARE the best at navigating any situation!! Weather can be extremely unpredictable in the spring, so this is the best option to help ensure the utmost safety of our youth athletes, coaches, and support staff. We have secured professional drivers & a coach to transport us to Montana! It's a bit more costly than vans, but allows us to bring lunches/food on road, ALL gear needed for tournament days, and allows our coaches to relax, focus on players, and everyone to be well rested for Tournament days!!
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