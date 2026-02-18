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About this event
Includes registration to the event
Includes registration to the event and name recognition on the JWF Annual Meeting webpage and printed program
Includes registration to the event, name recognition on the JWF Annual Meeting webpage and printed program, and underwriting a grantee’s registration
Reserved for YWGS past and current members, as well as those working in the non-profit field
JWF Trustees are encouraged to bring a prospective member as their guest, at no charge.
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