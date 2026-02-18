Jewish Women's Foundation Of Greater Pittsburgh

Hosted by

Jewish Women's Foundation Of Greater Pittsburgh

About this event

Annual Meeting

4905 Fifth Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA

Individual Ticket
$72

Includes registration to the event

Supporter
$118

Includes registration to the event and name recognition on the JWF Annual Meeting webpage and printed program

Patron
$180

Includes registration to the event, name recognition on the JWF Annual Meeting webpage and printed program, and underwriting a grantee’s registration

Young Women's Giving Society and Non-Profit Professionals
$45

Reserved for YWGS past and current members, as well as those working in the non-profit field

Prospective Member
Free

JWF Trustees are encouraged to bring a prospective member as their guest, at no charge.

Add a donation for Jewish Women's Foundation Of Greater Pittsburgh

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