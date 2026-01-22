Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services

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Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services

About this event

2026 Kalihi Ahupuaʻa Ride

3659 Kalihi St

Honolulu, HI 96819, USA

General Admission Rider ADULT
$10

General Admission Rider ADULT - All riders over the age of 17. Includes: General Admission ADULT Registration $10 and a Bento.

General Admission Rider YOUTH
Free

General Admission Rider YOUTH - All riders between the ages of 7 - 17 years old. Includes: General Admission YOUTH Registration and a Bento.

EVENT SHIRT
$25

2026 Kalihi Ahupuaʻa Ride Shirt! $25 per shirt. Shirts can be picked up the morning of the event at registration. Shirt sizes are collected on the next page.

$10 DONATION
$10

Donate $10 to cover the cost of a youth rider. All program youth participants ride for FREE. Your donation helps to offset program costs for the Ahupuaʻa Ride.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!