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About this event
General Admission Rider ADULT - All riders over the age of 17. Includes: General Admission ADULT Registration $10 and a Bento.
General Admission Rider YOUTH - All riders between the ages of 7 - 17 years old. Includes: General Admission YOUTH Registration and a Bento.
2026 Kalihi Ahupuaʻa Ride Shirt! $25 per shirt. Shirts can be picked up the morning of the event at registration. Shirt sizes are collected on the next page.
Donate $10 to cover the cost of a youth rider. All program youth participants ride for FREE. Your donation helps to offset program costs for the Ahupuaʻa Ride.
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