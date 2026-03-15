Kansas Lions

Hosted by

Kansas Lions

About this event

2026 Kansas Lions State Convention

640 E 11th Ave

Hutchinson, KS 67501, USA

Registration Fee
$10
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Friday Noon Meal
$13
Available until May 2

$13 if Registered before May 1.

Friday Noon Meal
$15

$15 if Registered after May 1

Meal at the Strataca Friday Evening
$13
Available until May 2

Meal in the Mine! $13 if Registered before May 1.

Meal at the Strataca Friday Evening
$15

$15 if Registered after May 1.




Mine Tour Friday Evening
Free

Free if you are in the first 30 to sign up. Otherwise you must pay $8/person for the tour.

Mine Tour Friday Evening
$8

Mine Tour $8 per person.

Saturday Lunch
Free

FREE if you pay for a Banquet Meal.

Saturday Lunch
$12
Available until May 2

Use this IF ONLY purchasing the Noon meal Saturday and IF you sign up by May 1.

Saturday Lunch
$14

Select this ONLY IF you are not attending the Saturday evening meal and IF you sign up after May 1.

Saturday Evening (Banquet) Meal
$18
Available until May 2

$18 if Registered before May 1.

Saturday Evening (Banquet) Meal
$20

$20 if Registered after May 1.

Convention Book Qtr Page Ad
$25

1/4 Page Convention Book Ad 1.5" Tall X 4.5" Wide.

Convention Book Half Page Ad
$40

1/2 Page Convention Book Ad 3.5" Tall X 4.5" Wide.

Full Page Convention Ad
$50

Full Page Convention Book Ad 7.5" Tall X 4.5" Wide.

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