2026 Kansas Lions State Convention

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About this event
$13 if Registered before May 1.
$15 if Registered after May 1
Meal in the Mine! $13 if Registered before May 1.
$15 if Registered after May 1.
Free if you are in the first 30 to sign up. Otherwise you must pay $8/person for the tour.
Mine Tour $8 per person.
FREE if you pay for a Banquet Meal.
Use this IF ONLY purchasing the Noon meal Saturday and IF you sign up by May 1.
Select this ONLY IF you are not attending the Saturday evening meal and IF you sign up after May 1.
$18 if Registered before May 1.
$20 if Registered after May 1.
1/4 Page Convention Book Ad 1.5" Tall X 4.5" Wide.
1/2 Page Convention Book Ad 3.5" Tall X 4.5" Wide.
Full Page Convention Book Ad 7.5" Tall X 4.5" Wide.
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