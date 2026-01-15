2026 Kappa League Community Bowling Party

About this event
Admission for a Single Bowler.
Early arrival is highly recommended as you only have your designated time to bowl as much as you can within your allotted time.
Food is included in this ticket.
Admission for a Single Bowler.
Early arrival is highly recommended as you only have your designated time to bowl as much as you can within your allotted time.
Food is included in this ticket.
Admission for a Single Bowler.
Early arrival is highly recommended as you only have your designated time to bowl as much as you can within your allotted time.
Food is included in this ticket.
Admission for a Team (Total of 5 Individuals)
Early arrival is highly recommended as you only have your designated time to bowl.
Food is included for 5 Individuals in this ticket.
One representative of the party must be present to receive lane assignment.
Admission for a Team (Total of 5 Individuals)
Early arrival is highly recommended as you only have your designated time to bowl.
Food is included for 5 Individuals in this ticket.
One representative of the party must be present to receive lane assignment.
Admission for a Team (Total of 5 Individuals)
Early arrival is highly recommended as you only have your designated time to bowl.
Food is included for 5 Individuals in this ticket.
One representative of the party must be present to receive lane assignment.
Admission for a Individual (Non-Bowler)
Entry is valid for the entire event.
Food is included for a individual in this ticket.
Advertise your business, organization, and/or events through our TV Sponsorship opportunity.
Advertisement will roll through a slide show on all TV monitors throughout the event.
Please get in contact with us once you have purchased this TV Sponsorship.
There is no limit to how many TV Sponsorship ads you can purchase.
Multiple TV Sponsorship purchases will increases the guarantee of your flyer gaining visibility!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!