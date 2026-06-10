Hosted by

Kateswell

About this event

Kateswell Golf Outing 2026

Golf Club of Dublin

Foursome Registration
$1,000

Includes range balls, gift bags, drink tickets and dinner after the event for all golfers. This is a shotgun start at 2:00, but we ask all golfers to be in their carts by 1:45 for announcements. Come as early as 12:30 to register and warm up.

Dinner Guest (non-golfer)
$40

Join us for dinner after play, maybe some live music and definitely an Ohio State football game on the TV!

Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes a foursome registration, special diamond sponsor gifts, premier logo placement on all event signs, digital logo placement on all golf carts, social media spotlights and special recognition throughout the day.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes a foursome registration, premier logo placement on all event signs, social media spotlights and recognition throughout the day.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes up to (4) dinner guests for reception, logo placement on all event signs, social media spotlights and recognition at the event.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Includes up to (2) dinner guests for reception, logo placement on all event signs, social media spotlight and recognition at the event.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Includes logo placement on all event signs, social media spotlights and recognition at the event.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Includes your company logo or family name on a hole sign.

Add a donation for Kateswell

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