Kateswell Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Includes range balls, gift bags, drink tickets and dinner after the event for all golfers. This is a shotgun start at 2:00, but we ask all golfers to be in their carts by 1:45 for announcements. Come as early as 12:30 to register and warm up.
Join us for dinner after play, maybe some live music and definitely an Ohio State football game on the TV!
Includes a foursome registration, special diamond sponsor gifts, premier logo placement on all event signs, digital logo placement on all golf carts, social media spotlights and special recognition throughout the day.
Includes a foursome registration, premier logo placement on all event signs, social media spotlights and recognition throughout the day.
Includes up to (4) dinner guests for reception, logo placement on all event signs, social media spotlights and recognition at the event.
Includes up to (2) dinner guests for reception, logo placement on all event signs, social media spotlight and recognition at the event.
Includes logo placement on all event signs, social media spotlights and recognition at the event.
Includes your company logo or family name on a hole sign.
$
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