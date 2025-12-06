2026 KBA Bowling Extravaganza_JI Test 2

26383 Broadway Ave

Oakwood, OH 44146, USA

Corporate Sponsor
Thank you for wanting to be a Corporate Sponsor for KBA!  This package costs $2500 and includes:
One large 6' x 8' banner with company/organization name to be displayed on the Kenston varsity baseball field outfield fence for the 2025 baseball season.  The banner will also be displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza with enough lead time
One lane banner with company/organization displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza event
2 teams of 6 bowlers each (12 bowlers)
Special recognition at the bowling event and in the program
A table to display at the event
Please fill out all of the details below and reach out to Steve Wright ([email protected], 440-999-0338) to discuss the details of this sponsorship and to register your bowlers.

Home Run Club
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

1 Lane Banner + 6 Person Bowling Team

$675


Bowling (shoes included) for 6 (full team)

Heavy Appetizers/Pizza

2 Drink Tickets per Person

Play Money for the Casino

and Bomber Auction

A Night Out and a Lot of Fun

Thank you for choosing to be a Home Run Club sponsor for KBA!  This package costs $675 and includes
1 lane banner with company/organization name displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza event

Please forward any logo [as pdf or .eps file] no later than January 17 to Giulio Pecoraro; [email protected].  If you have any questions call Giulio at 216-402-1378

Lane Sponsor Only
Thank you for choosing to sponsor a lane!  This package costs $350 and includes
1 lane banner with company/organization name displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza event

Please forward any logo [as pdf or .eps file] no later than January 17 to Giulio Pecoraro; [email protected].  If you have any questions call Giulio at 216-402-1378

Single Bowler
$85

Bowling (shoes included)

Heavy Appetizers/Pizza

2 Drink Tickets per Person

Play Money for the Casino

and Bomber Auction

A Night Out and a Lot of Fun

Non-Bowler
$75

Heavy Appetizers/Pizza

2 Drink Tickets per Person

Play Money for the Casino

and Bomber Auction

A Night Out and a Lot of Fun

Casino Funny Money
Are you interested in pre-paying for DISCOUNTED Casino Funny Money? 


$30 - $1300 CFM

$60 - $4000 CFM

$90 - $7000 CFM

$120 - $9000 CFM

Bomber Raffle Tickets
Are you interested in pre-paying for DISCOUNTED Bomber Raffle Tickets? 


$30 - 15 Bomber Tickets

$60 - 25 Bomber Tickets

$90 - 50 Bomber Tickets

$120 - 90 Bomber Tickets

Super Bowl Squares
Do you want to pre-purchase a Super Bowl Square for $25?   A big board will be at the event

Add a donation for Kenston Baseball Association Inc

