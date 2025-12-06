2026 KBA Bowling Extravaganza_JI Test 2

Thank you for wanting to be a Corporate Sponsor for KBA! This package costs $2500 and includes:

One large 6' x 8' banner with company/organization name to be displayed on the Kenston varsity baseball field outfield fence for the 2025 baseball season. The banner will also be displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza with enough lead time

One lane banner with company/organization displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza event

2 teams of 6 bowlers each (12 bowlers)

Special recognition at the bowling event and in the program

A table to display at the event

Please fill out all of the details below and reach out to Steve Wright ([email protected], 440-999-0338) to discuss the details of this sponsorship and to register your bowlers.