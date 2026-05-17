Hosted by

Kcdp Dancers Guild Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2026 KCDP Recital Silent Auction

Custom Kendra Scott Necklace item
Custom Kendra Scott Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Gold link and chain necklace with ivory mother of pearl stone


Donated by: Kendra Scott

Retail value: $85

Basket of Salon Hair Products item
Basket of Salon Hair Products
$40

Starting bid

Basket of Redkin hair products and accessories


Donated by: Sorelle Hyer

Retail value: $225

Artistic Dance Photo Session with Adrion Au item
Artistic Dance Photo Session with Adrion Au
$50

Starting bid

Artistic dance photo session with Adrion Au Photography. Winning bidder will be able to consult with Adrion Au Photography to set vision. Photo session includes five (5) digital images, with option to purchase additional photos and/or prints.


Donated by: Adrion Au Photography

Retail value: $285

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