2026 KCDP Recital Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Gold link and chain necklace with ivory mother of pearl stone
Donated by: Kendra Scott
Retail value: $85
Starting bid
Basket of Redkin hair products and accessories
Donated by: Sorelle Hyer
Retail value: $225
Starting bid
Artistic dance photo session with Adrion Au Photography. Winning bidder will be able to consult with Adrion Au Photography to set vision. Photo session includes five (5) digital images, with option to purchase additional photos and/or prints.
Donated by: Adrion Au Photography
Retail value: $285
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