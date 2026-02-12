2026 STATE Championship Shirts

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Adult short sleeve soft style t-shirts S - XL.
NINE color choices: Royal Blue, Heather Galapagos Blue (Teal) Red, Light Pink, Heleconia (dark pink), Military Green, Heather Purple, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
See the Big and Tall section for larger sizes.
Adult Gildan Dry Blend 50/50 long sleeve t-shirts S - XL.
FOUR color choices: Royal Blue, Red, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey).
See the Big and Tall section for larger sizes.
Adult Hoodies S - XL.
EIGHT color choices: Royal Blue, Antique Sapphire, Red, Light Pink, Heleconia (dark pink), Military Green, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
See the Big and Tall section for larger sizes.
Adult Big & Tall 2XL short sleeve t-shirts.
NINE color choices: Royal Blue, Heather Galapagos Blue (Teal) Red, Light Pink, Heleconia (dark pink), Military Green, Heather Purple, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
Adult Big & Tall 3XL short sleeve t-shirts.
NINE color choices: Royal Blue, Heather Galapagos Blue (Teal) Red, Light Pink, Heleconia (dark pink), Military Green, Heather Purple, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
Adult Big & Tall 4XL short sleeve t-shirts.
SIX color choices: Royal Blue, Red, Military Green, Heather Purple, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
Adult Big & Tall 5XL short sleeve t-shirts.
Three color choices: Royal Blue, Red, and Sport Grey (light grey).
Adult Big & Tall 2XL long sleeve t-shirts.
FOUR color choices: Royal Blue, Red, Sport Grey (light grey) and Graphite Heather (dark grey).
Adult Big & Tall 3XL long sleeve t-shirts.
FOUR color choices: Royal Blue, Red, Sport Grey (light grey) and Graphite Heather (dark grey).
Adult Big & Tall 2XL hoodie.
EIGHT color choices: Royal Blue, Antique Sapphire, Red, Light Pink, Heleconia (dark pink), Military Green, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
Adult Big & Tall 3XL hoodie.
EIGHT color choices: Royal Blue, Antique Sapphire, Red, Light Pink, Heleconia (dark pink), Military Green, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
Adult Big & Tall 4XL hoodie.
EIGHT color choices: Royal Blue, Antique Sapphire, Red, Light Pink, Heleconia (dark pink), Military Green, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
Adult Big & Tall 5XL hoodie.
EIGHT color choices: Royal Blue, Antique Sapphire, Red, Light Pink, Heleconia (dark pink), Military Green, Sport Grey (light grey), and Graphite Heather (dark grey),
Youth short sleeve soft style t-shirts YS - YXL.
EIGHT color choices: Royal Blue, Red, Sport Grey (light grey), Graphite Heather (dark grey), Light Pink, Military Green, Heather Galapagos Blue (Teal), and Heather Purple
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