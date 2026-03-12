2026 KCSS "Game Night" Fundraiser

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About this event
Admission for 1
NO Grand Prize entry
Access to all games, casino tables, mini golf & raffles
Admission for 2
1 Grand Prize entry
Access to all games, casino tables, mini golf & raffles
Note: Tickets cannot be separated.
Reserved seating for 10
1,500 Show Bucks
6 Grand Prize entries
Premier logo placement on all event signage
Recognition during opening announcements
Logo featured at raffle table & currency station
Social media recognition
Reserved seating for 10
1,000 Show Bucks
6 Grand Prize entries
Logo on event signage
Logo on sponsor board
Verbal recognition during the event
Reserved seating for 10
1,000 Show Bucks
5 Grand Prize entries
Name listed on sponsor board
Reserved seating for 2
200 Show Bucks
1 Grand Prize entry
Name listed on sponsor board
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