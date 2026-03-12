KERR COUNTY STOCK SHOW

Hosted by

KERR COUNTY STOCK SHOW

About this event

2026 KCSS "Game Night" Fundraiser

3785 TX-27

Kerrville, TX 78028, USA

Community Partner Ticket
$75
Available until Sep 2

Admission for 1

NO Grand Prize entry

Access to all games, casino tables, mini golf & raffles

Two Player Pass - General admission
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission for 2

1 Grand Prize entry

Access to all games, casino tables, mini golf & raffles


Note: Tickets cannot be separated.

Platinum
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for 10

1,500 Show Bucks

6 Grand Prize entries

Premier logo placement on all event signage

Recognition during opening announcements

Logo featured at raffle table & currency station

Social media recognition

Gold
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for 10

1,000 Show Bucks

6 Grand Prize entries

Logo on event signage

Logo on sponsor board

Verbal recognition during the event

Silver
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for 10

1,000 Show Bucks

5 Grand Prize entries

Name listed on sponsor board

Bronze
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved seating for 2

200 Show Bucks

1 Grand Prize entry

Name listed on sponsor board

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