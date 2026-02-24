2026 KDL Foundation Black and Gold Ball

About this event
This is not a ticket for the event!!!
All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .
This is not a ticket for the event!!!
All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .
Full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet, at minimum one verbal acknowledgment during the banquet, and one complimentary ticket.
All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .
Acknowledgment on social media, full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet, at minimum two verbal acknowledgments during the banquet, and two complimentary tickets.
All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .
Acknowledgment on social media, individual/organization name in the press release, logo on sponsor event banner, full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet, three verbal acknowledgments during the banquet, and four complimentary tickets.
All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .
Acknowledgment on social media as Platinum Sponsor, individual/organization name and logo in the press release, medium logo on sponsor event banner, full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet with priority placement, at minimum four (4) verbal acknowledgments during the banquet, and one (1) complimentary table.
All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .
Acknowledgment on social media as Jewel Sponsor, individual/organization name and logo in the press release; logo on marketing materials (i.e. flyers, programs, etc); large logo on sponsor event banner; full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet with priority placement; at minimum five (5) verbal acknowledgments during the banquet and two (2) complimentary tables.
All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .
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