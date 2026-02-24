Kdl Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Kdl Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 KDL Foundation Black and Gold Ball

219 S Harrison Rd

East Lansing, MI 48824, USA

Individual Tickets
$100
Full Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Half Page Ad *No Ticket Included*
$75

This is not a ticket for the event!!!


All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .

Full Page Ad *No Ticket Included*
$125

This is not a ticket for the event!!!


All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .

Sphinx Sponsor
$500

Full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet, at minimum one verbal acknowledgment during the banquet, and one complimentary ticket.

All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .

Old Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Acknowledgment on social media, full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet, at minimum two verbal acknowledgments during the banquet, and two complimentary tickets.

All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .

Old Gold & Black Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Acknowledgment on social media, individual/organization name in the press release, logo on sponsor event banner, full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet, three verbal acknowledgments during the banquet, and four complimentary tickets.

All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Acknowledgment on social media as Platinum Sponsor, individual/organization name and logo in the press release, medium logo on sponsor event banner, full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet with priority placement, at minimum four (4) verbal acknowledgments during the banquet, and one (1) complimentary table.

All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .

Jewel Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Acknowledgment on social media as Jewel Sponsor, individual/organization name and logo in the press release; logo on marketing materials (i.e. flyers, programs, etc); large logo on sponsor event banner; full-page ad in sponsorship/ad booklet with priority placement; at minimum five (5) verbal acknowledgments during the banquet and two (2) complimentary tables.

All logos and designs must be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2026. Electronic versions of logos and designs can be emailed to [email protected] .

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