2026 Keg Grove Golf Classic Sponsorship

About this event
Sponsor the meat that is grilled up for the golfers.
Donate to sponsor our grill station at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on a banner.
Donate to support the event, and have your logo present on the water bottles in each golf cart.
Donate to sponsor a hole at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on the tee box.
Donate to sponsor our Food Cart at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on both sides of the food cart for the entire day while it drives the course passing out food.
Donate to sponsor our Golf Carts at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on half of the golf carts for the entire event.
Donate to sponsor the Closet to the Pin game at our event.
** Sponsors will be asked to include a gift card as a prize for the game.
Donate to sponsor the Longest Putt game at our event.
** Sponsors will be asked to include a gift card as a prize for the game.
Donate to sponsor the Marshmallow Drive game at our event.
** Sponsors will be asked to include a gift card as a prize for the game.
Sponsor our clubhouse coolers to support the event. Your logo will be displayed on a banner near the coolers.
Sponsor our Golf Club Shotski at the back turn to support the event. Your logo will be displayed on a sign near the action.
Sponsor the vast amounts of ice we go through to support the event. Your logo will be displayed on a banner near the action.
Donate to sponsor our Utility Carts at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on one of the utility carts for the entire event.
Sponsor one of our coolers on a hole to support the event. Your logo will be displayed on the cooler.
Be the main presenting sponsor for the event.
Have your log on the sides of the truck that brings all of the supplies (and BEER) from the brewery to Fairlakes, and back again.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!