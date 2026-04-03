Keg Grove Golf Classic

Hosted by

Keg Grove Golf Classic

About this event

2026 Keg Grove Golf Classic Sponsorship

2203 County Rd 600 N

Secor, IL 61771, USA

Meat Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the meat that is grilled up for the golfers.

Grill Sponsor
$250

Donate to sponsor our grill station at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on a banner.

Hydration Sponsor
$300

Donate to support the event, and have your logo present on the water bottles in each golf cart.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Donate to sponsor a hole at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on the tee box.

Food Cart Sponsor
$350

Donate to sponsor our Food Cart at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on both sides of the food cart for the entire day while it drives the course passing out food.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$250

Donate to sponsor our Golf Carts at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on half of the golf carts for the entire event.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$150

Donate to sponsor the Closet to the Pin game at our event.


** Sponsors will be asked to include a gift card as a prize for the game.

Longest Putt Sponsor
$150

Donate to sponsor the Longest Putt game at our event.


** Sponsors will be asked to include a gift card as a prize for the game.

Marshmallow Drive Sponsor
$150

Donate to sponsor the Marshmallow Drive game at our event.


** Sponsors will be asked to include a gift card as a prize for the game.

Beverage Cooler Sponsor - Clubhouse
$500

Sponsor our clubhouse coolers to support the event. Your logo will be displayed on a banner near the coolers.

Golf Club Shotski Sponsor
$100

Sponsor our Golf Club Shotski at the back turn to support the event. Your logo will be displayed on a sign near the action.

Ice Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the vast amounts of ice we go through to support the event. Your logo will be displayed on a banner near the action.

Utility Cart Sponsor
$250

Donate to sponsor our Utility Carts at this year's event. Your logo will be displayed on one of the utility carts for the entire event.

Beverage Cooler Sponsor - On a hole
$100

Sponsor one of our coolers on a hole to support the event. Your logo will be displayed on the cooler.

Title Sponsor
$2,000

Be the main presenting sponsor for the event.

Supply Truck Sponsor
$400

Have your log on the sides of the truck that brings all of the supplies (and BEER) from the brewery to Fairlakes, and back again.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!