2026 Keller Clays Buckle Classic - Tournament Pricing and Sponsorship Packages

**Only 1 Title Sponsorship Available**



Benefits:

• Exclusive Branding & Visibility:

o Listed as the Presenting Partner on all promotional materials.

o Logo featured prominently across all event materials, including banners, flyers, digital ads, programs, social media posts, and the event website.

 Prominent signage at the venue entrance and awards stage.

o Custom signage at 5 shooting stations throughout the course to maximize brand visibility.

• VIP Recognition & Attendee Engagement:

o Opportunity to deliver opening remarks or speak at the awards ceremony, providing direct engagement with participants and attendees.

o Access to a VIP table for hosting clients or employees, with refreshments provided for an enhanced guest experience.

• Community Impact:

o Social media campaigns highlighting the Title Sponsor’s commitment to youth shooting sports and community development.

• Participation & Recognition:

o An award will be presented to the Title Sponsor during the award ceremony in recognition of your support for this event.

o Five complimentary 4-person teams for the Sporting Clays event, offering an opportunity for team-building or client engagement.

o Five Golf carts provided for all sponsored teams to enhance the event experience.

o 20 extra guest lunch passes for employees, clients, or friends, allowing more individuals to participate in the event atmosphere.

o 20 raffle tickets to use for premium raffle items.

o Recognition throughout the event and in all promotional and social media communications, offering an opportunity for team-building or client engagement.