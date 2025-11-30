2026 Keller Clays Buckle Classic - Tournament Pricing and Sponsorship Packages

Hosted by
About this event
**Only 1 Title Sponsorship Available**
Benefits:
• Exclusive Branding & Visibility:
o Listed as the Presenting Partner on all promotional materials.
o Logo featured prominently across all event materials, including banners, flyers, digital ads, programs, social media posts, and the event website.
Prominent signage at the venue entrance and awards stage.
o Custom signage at 5 shooting stations throughout the course to maximize brand visibility.
• VIP Recognition & Attendee Engagement:
o Opportunity to deliver opening remarks or speak at the awards ceremony, providing direct engagement with participants and attendees.
o Access to a VIP table for hosting clients or employees, with refreshments provided for an enhanced guest experience.
• Community Impact:
o Social media campaigns highlighting the Title Sponsor’s commitment to youth shooting sports and community development.
• Participation & Recognition:
o An award will be presented to the Title Sponsor during the award ceremony in recognition of your support for this event.
o Five complimentary 4-person teams for the Sporting Clays event, offering an opportunity for team-building or client engagement.
o Five Golf carts provided for all sponsored teams to enhance the event experience.
o 20 extra guest lunch passes for employees, clients, or friends, allowing more individuals to participate in the event atmosphere.
o 20 raffle tickets to use for premium raffle items.
o Recognition throughout the event and in all promotional and social media communications, offering an opportunity for team-building or client engagement.
Benefits:
• Branding & Recognition:
o Logo included on all promotional materials, banners, and the event website.
o Custom signage with your company logo at 5 shooting stations for maximum visibility.
o An award will be presented to the Platinum Sponsor during the award ceremony in recognition of your support for this event.
• Event Participation:
o Four complimentary 4-person teams (16 participant tickets, including lunch) for the Sporting Clays tournament.
o Four golf carts to use during the tournament.
o Warm-Up Package included for all sponsored teams.
o 16 extra guest lunch passes for clients or employees.
o 16 raffle tickets to use for premium raffle items.
• On-Site Engagement:
o Recognition in tournament advertising and online communications.
Benefits:
• Branding & Recognition:
o Logo featured on promotional materials and event banners.
o Custom signage with your company logo at 3 shooting stations for increased visibility.
o Acknowledgment during the awards ceremony.
• Participation & Involvement:
o Three complimentary 4-person teams (12 participant tickets, including lunch) for the Sporting Clays tournament.
o Three golf carts to use during the tournament.
o Warm-Up Package included for sponsored teams.
• Community Exposure:
o Recognition in tournament advertising and online communications.
o Increased brand exposure within the community.
Benefits:
• Branding & Visibility:
o Logo featured on event banners, programs, and promotional materials.
o Custom signage with your company logo at 1 shooting station for increased visibility.
• Participation:
o Two complimentary 4-person teams (8 participant tickets, including lunch) for the Sporting Clays tournament.
o Two golf carts to use during the tournament.
o Warm-Up Package included for the teams.
• Event Recognition:
o Recognition in tournament advertising and online communications.
Benefits:
• Branding:
o Logo included on event signage and promotional materials.
• Participation & Exposure:
o One complimentary 4-person team (4 participant tickets, including lunch) for the Sporting Clays tournament.
o Recognition in the tournament advertising.
Benefits:
• On-Site Branding:
o Custom signage displayed at one shooting station throughout the event.
• Program Recognition:
o Name listed in the tournament advertising as a Station Sponsor.
Benefits:
• Event Participation:
o Covers the cost for one shooter, including lunch to participate in the tournament.
• Recognition:
o Name included in the event program under Individual Sponsors.
Golf Cart (based upon availability)
Guest Lunch (per person) is a BBQ Sandwich, chips, and a drink (sodas or water).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!