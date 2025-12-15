Kenston Baseball Assoc., Inc a 501(c)(3) Organization

Kenston Baseball Assoc., Inc a 501(c)(3) Organization

About this event

2026 Kenston Baseball Bowling Extravaganza

26383 Broadway Ave

Oakwood, OH 44146, USA

Corporate Sponsor
$2,500

Thank you for your commitment as a Corporate Sponsor for Kenston Baseball  


This package costs $2500 and includes:

  • One large 6' x 8' banner with company/organization name to be displayed on the Kenston varsity baseball field outfield fence for the 2026 baseball season.  The banner will also be displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza with enough lead time
  • One lane banner with company/organization name displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza event
  • 2 teams of 6 bowlers each (12 bowlers)
  • Special recognition at the bowling event and in the program
  • A table to display at the event

Please fill out all of the details and reach out to Steve Wright ([email protected]) to discuss the details of this sponsorship and to register your bowlers.

Please forward any logo [as pdf or .eps file] no later than January 16 to Sara Zaranec; [email protected].  If you have any questions call Sara at 440-781-5004

Home Run Club
$675
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Thank you for choosing to be a Home Run Club sponsor for Kenston Baseball


This package costs $675 and includes:

  • 1 lane banner with company/organization name displayed at the event
  • 6 Person Bowling Team
  • Bowling (shoes included) for 6 (full team)
  • Heavy Appetizers/Pizza
  • 2 Drink Tickets per Person
  • Play Money for the Casino and Bomber Auction
  • A Night Out and a Lot of Fun


Please forward any logo [as pdf or .eps file] no later than January 16 to Sara Zaranec; [email protected].  If you have any questions call Sara at 440-781-5004

Team Registration for 6 Bowlers
$510
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This is to purchase 6 tickets for an entire 6 person bowling team. This is not for a Home Run Club!

$75 per ticket before 1/18/2025 ($85 per ticket on or after 1/18/2025)

  • Bowling (shoes included) for 6 (full team)
  • Heavy Appetizers/Pizza
  • 2 Drink Tickets per Person
  • Play Money for the Casino and Bomber Auction
  • A Night Out and a Lot of Fun


Lane Sponsor Only
$350

Thank you for choosing to sponsor a lane  


This package costs $350 and includes:

  • 1 lane banner with company/organization name displayed at the Bowling Extravaganza event


Please forward any logo [as pdf or .eps file] no later than January 16 to Sara Zaranec; [email protected].  If you have any questions call Sara at 440-781-5004

Single Bowler
$85

$75 before 1/18/2025 ($85 on or after 1/18/2025)

  • Bowling (shoes included)
  • Heavy Appetizers/Pizza
  • 2 Drink Tickets
  • Play Money for the Casino and Bomber Auction
  • A Night Out and a Lot of Fun
Non-Bowler
$85

$75 before 1/18/2025 ($85 on or after 1/18/2025)

  • Heavy Appetizers/Pizza
  • 2 Drink Tickets
  • Play Money for the Casino and Bomber Auction
  • A Night Out and a Lot of Fun
Casino Funny Money
$30

Are you interested in pre-paying for DISCOUNTED Casino Funny Money? 


$30 - $1300 CFM

$60 - $4000 CFM

$90 - $7000 CFM

$120 - $9000 CFM

Bomber Raffle Tickets
$30

Are you interested in pre-paying for DISCOUNTED Bomber Raffle Tickets? 


$30 - 15 Bomber Tickets

$60 - 35 Bomber Tickets

$90 - 55 Bomber Tickets

$120 - 75 Bomber Tickets

