Kappa Foundation Of Fredericksburg Inc

Hosted by

Kappa Foundation Of Fredericksburg Inc

About this event

2026 KFF Annual Charity Mentorship and Scholarship Golf Tournament

76 Monument Dr

Stafford, VA 22554, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Group Ticket
$500

4-person team

Krimson Sponsor
$2,500

Krimson Sponsorship - Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament, two teams entered in tournament.

Cream Sponsorship
$1,500

Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament, one team entered in tournament.

Charitable Partner
$1,000

Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250

Company logo displayed on beverage cart.

Hole Sponsor
$125

Company logo displayed on a hole.

Non-player lunch
$25

Lunch for non-participants.

Platinum
$10,000

Krimson Sponsorship - Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament, two teams entered in tournament.

Gold
$5,000

Krimson Sponsorship - Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament, two teams entered in tournament.

Add a donation for Kappa Foundation Of Fredericksburg Inc

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