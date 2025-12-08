2026 KFF Annual Charity Mentorship and Scholarship Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
4-person team
Krimson Sponsorship - Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament, two teams entered in tournament.
Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament, one team entered in tournament.
Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament.
Company logo displayed on beverage cart.
Company logo displayed on a hole.
Lunch for non-participants.
Krimson Sponsorship - Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament, two teams entered in tournament.
Krimson Sponsorship - Display company logo on website, company logo displayed at the tournament, two teams entered in tournament.
$
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