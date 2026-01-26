2026 Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble Sponsorships

Hosted by
Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package.
Putting Green Package:
- Custom Signage on Putting Green
- Setup a Table / Activity
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package.
Driving Range Package:
- Custom Signage on Driving Range
- Setup a Table / Activity
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package.
Par 3 Package Package:
- Hole-in-One Sponsor
- Custom Signage on all Par-3s
- Setup a Table / Activity
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a gold sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Volunteer T-Shirt Package:
- Exclusive Branding on the T-shirts
- Setup a table
- Gold Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a gold sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Silent Auction Package:
- Sponsor of the registration station and silent auction locations
- Setup a table
- Gold Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a silver sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Golf Carts Package:
- Signage on all Golf Carts
- Setup a table
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Silver Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a silver sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Beverage Carts Package:
- Signs on the Beverage Carts and dedicated water stations
- Setup a table
- Silver Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a bronze sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Kham's Klub Kid Zone Sponsor
- Signs on the Kids Zone
- Setup a table
- Bronze Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a bronze sponsor by sponsoring a hole during the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Package
- Custom Sign on Tee Box
- Setup a table and/or activity on designated Tee Box
- Digital Ad in Cart Upon Hole Arrival
- Bronze Hole Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Teams will include 4 players.
Participants will receive tee gifts, participate in $10,000 Hole in One contest, fun money games, be entered for raffles and more.
Once you purchase a team through this link, you will be sent a code to complete the registration process. Sponsors who want a team will get the first preference.
Help your team get ahead by purchasing:
- 1 Team Mulligan (Must be used on the same shot; excludes Hole 17)
- 1 Team Advance to the Next Tee (Men Move to Red tees, Ladies move to yellow tees)
- 1 Team Pick-Up and GO! (counts as 1 putt)
Select this option if you're interested in contributing Silent Auction Items.
Select this option if you're interested in contributing marketing or promotional items to the tee gifts.
