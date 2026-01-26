Kham's Klub, Inc.

Kham's Klub, Inc.

2026 Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble Sponsorships

175 Gleneagles Blvd

Richmond, KY 40475, USA

Platinum Sponsor: Putting Green (SOLD)
$5,000

Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package.


Putting Green Package:

- Custom Signage on Putting Green

- Setup a Table / Activity
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Platinum Sponsor: Driving Range (SOLD)
$5,000

Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package.


Driving Range Package:

- Custom Signage on Driving Range

- Setup a Table / Activity
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Platinum Sponsor: Par-3 Package (SOLD)
$5,000

Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package.


Par 3 Package Package:

- Hole-in-One Sponsor

- Custom Signage on all Par-3s

- Setup a Table / Activity
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor: Volunteer T-shirts
$2,500

Be a gold sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Volunteer T-Shirt Package:

- Exclusive Branding on the T-shirts

- Setup a table
- Gold Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor: Registration & Silent Auction
$1,250

Be a gold sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Silent Auction Package:

- Sponsor of the registration station and silent auction locations

- Setup a table
- Gold Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor: Golf Carts (Sold)
$1,250

Be a silver sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Golf Carts Package:

- Signage on all Golf Carts

- Setup a table
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Silver Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor: Beverage Carts & Water Stations
$1,250

Be a silver sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Beverage Carts Package:

- Signs on the Beverage Carts and dedicated water stations

- Setup a table
- Silver Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Bronze Sponsor: Kham's Klub Kids Zone (SOLD)
$750

Be a bronze sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Kham's Klub Kid Zone Sponsor

- Signs on the Kids Zone

- Setup a table
- Bronze Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Bronze Sponsor - Sponsor a Hole
$750

Be a bronze sponsor by sponsoring a hole during the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Package

- Custom Sign on Tee Box

- Setup a table and/or activity on designated Tee Box
- Digital Ad in Cart Upon Hole Arrival
- Bronze Hole Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Enter a Team
$600

Teams will include 4 players.

Participants will receive tee gifts, participate in $10,000 Hole in One contest, fun money games, be entered for raffles and more.

Once you purchase a team through this link, you will be sent a code to complete the registration process. Sponsors who want a team will get the first preference.

Buy Team Mulligans
$100

Help your team get ahead by purchasing:

- 1 Team Mulligan (Must be used on the same shot; excludes Hole 17)

- 1 Team Advance to the Next Tee (Men Move to Red tees, Ladies move to yellow tees)

- 1 Team Pick-Up and GO! (counts as 1 putt)

Silent Auction Contribution
Free

Select this option if you're interested in contributing Silent Auction Items.

Tee Gift Marketing Promotion
Free

Select this option if you're interested in contributing marketing or promotional items to the tee gifts.

Add a donation for Kham's Klub, Inc.

$

