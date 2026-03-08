Angkor Wat Friendship Association Inc

Hosted by

Angkor Wat Friendship Association Inc

About this event

2026 Khmer New Year Tickets

519 Park St

Des Moines, IA 50309, USA

Adult Ticket (18yrs+)
$25

**All sales are final. Tickets are non-refundable.**

**There is an option to donate to Zeffy; you can select 'Other' and put $0**

**Please bring a printed copy of your ticket or be prepared to show the digital QR code on your phone at the admission table.**

Kids' Ticket (3yrs-17yrs)
$5

**All sales are final. Tickets are non-refundable.**

**There is an option to donate to Zeffy; you can select 'Other' and put $0**

**Please bring a printed copy of your ticket or be prepared to show the digital QR code on your phone at the admission table.**

Add a donation for Angkor Wat Friendship Association Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!