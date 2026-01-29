2026 KHS PTSA's Pickleball Palooza Auction

Beach Getaway in Galveston!



Dreaming of a relaxing beach escape? Bid on a TWO-NIGHT STAY at a beautiful family-friendly beach house in Galveston, Texas!



Here’s what’s waiting for you:

✨4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms – Sleeps 10, plenty of space for the whole family!

✨ Just 150 feet from a private beach – toes in the sand in seconds.

✨ Ocean views and large terraces to soak up the sunrise or sunset.

✨ A hot tub/jacuzzi to unwind after a day of fun.

✨ BBQ grill for family cookouts.

✨ Family-friendly beach and sports gear included.

✨ Washer and Dryer.

✨Parking available.



This is your chance to create unforgettable beach memories with family or friends! The winning bidder will coordinate with the owner to schedule your getaway (must be booked 3 months in advance, subject to availability). Please note: A cleaning fee will apply and is not included in the auction bid.



Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity – place your bid now and start planning your Galveston adventure!



All proceeds support Kingwood High School PTSA programs, scholarships, and staff appreciation.



Value: $1600