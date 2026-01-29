2026 KHS PTSA's Pickleball Palooza Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Beach Getaway in Galveston!
Dreaming of a relaxing beach escape? Bid on a TWO-NIGHT STAY at a beautiful family-friendly beach house in Galveston, Texas!
Here’s what’s waiting for you:
✨4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms – Sleeps 10, plenty of space for the whole family!
✨ Just 150 feet from a private beach – toes in the sand in seconds.
✨ Ocean views and large terraces to soak up the sunrise or sunset.
✨ A hot tub/jacuzzi to unwind after a day of fun.
✨ BBQ grill for family cookouts.
✨ Family-friendly beach and sports gear included.
✨ Washer and Dryer.
✨Parking available.
This is your chance to create unforgettable beach memories with family or friends! The winning bidder will coordinate with the owner to schedule your getaway (must be booked 3 months in advance, subject to availability). Please note: A cleaning fee will apply and is not included in the auction bid.
Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity – place your bid now and start planning your Galveston adventure!
All proceeds support Kingwood High School PTSA programs, scholarships, and staff appreciation.
Value: $1600
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch or dinner at Raffa's in Kings Harbor with this $50 gift card donated by the Raffa family.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Bid on this charcuterie board and serving set along with 4 wine glasses. You can even try it out the first night with the included snacks and wines.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Stylish travel backpack filled with travel size toiletries, charging power bank, travel blanket, World Travel adapter and a collapsible cup. Pack your backpack for travel using (5) $50 travel vouchers each to be used towards $500 spent using the services of Raymond Giles.
Donated by Raymond Giles with Regal Luxury Travel, Let Raymond help book and take the stress out of your luxury vacation.
Value $450
Starting bid
Be beach or lake ready with this medium sized cooler, set of beach towels and sand drink holders.
Value $150
Starting bid
Stay stylish and hydrated with this Pickleball swag basket containing two paddles, balls, water bottle, t-shirt and coordinating socks. Win or Lose, it's not what you score, it's what you wore!
Value $175
Starting bid
Get ready to be caffeinated with this gift basket containing two Spindletap coffee flavors with a Texas themed mug and tea towel. It also includes a small nap pillow for when the caffeine wears off. Thanks to Spindletap Coffee for donating this basket.
Value $100
Starting bid
Have lunch or dinner covered - then carry your lunch in the insulated tote - with this Cane's gift basket. Includes (4) box combo and (2) kids combo gift cards along with Cane's t-shirts, baseball caps, coozies and "25" plush Cane dog all inside an insulated lunch tote.
Value $75
Starting bid
Artificial olive leaf wreath with 5 embroidered wreath sashes that include a KHS logo, patriotic USA, spring Easter bunny, Halloween black cat and Christmas plaid reindeer. Winner will have option of having each sash personalized with embroidered monogram. Donated by Kim Pruitt
Value $100
Starting bid
Lindsey Wildman Photography has donated (2) hours of session time in (2) locations with (2) outfit changes. That is TOO fun! Winner will then receive 10 digital images from session. Expires April 2026.
Value $450
Starting bid
One year of free Texas Power Agents residential service to provide energy for less.
Donated by Texas Power Agents
Value $110
Starting bid
Bid on this two hour session to meet with Interior Designer Jennifer Kleinhans. Consultation must be used by December 31, 2025. Don't miss out on this opportunity to meet with a professional!
Donated by Jennifer Kleinhans
Value $250
Starting bid
Attorney Kristi Stanley will meet with one couple and prepare two simple wills. Kristi Stanley is with the firm Currin, Wuest, Mielke, Paul & Knapp, PLLC. The firm was founded in 2007 by experienced attorneys, and brings downtown-quality representation to both companies and individuals without the inconvenience of traveling to downtown Houston.
Located just off Highway 59 and Kingwood Drive in the northeast Harris County area, our firm is structured with our clients’ needs in mind. The attorneys of Currin, Wuest, Mielke, Paul & Knapp know the best way to serve their clients is to offer an integrated approach to handling their legal needs.
Value $250
Starting bid
Does lunch with a KHS principal sound too good to be true? If you are the winning bid, it could be you! Lunch provided by the PTSA with a KHS principal of your choice on a mutually agreed upon date. Lunch must be scheduled by December 31, 2025.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Not sure what courses to schedule or which path is best for your student? Need a little more help or guidance? Bid on this specialized session with a KHS counselor to discuss your personal plan. Lunch provided by KHS PTSA. Must be scheduled by December 31, 2025.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
KHS has generously donated two parking spots for a junior or senior in the 2025-2026 school year. This is spot 1 of 2 and will be assigned by administration to the winning bid.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
KHS has generously donated two parking spots for a junior or senior in the 2025-2026 school year. This is spot 2 of 2 and will be assigned by administration to the winning bid.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Hang out with the team of your favorite sport at a mutually agreed upon KHS sporting event. Two people will enjoy seeing the action up close and personal in this Sideline experience. Must be redeemed by December 31, 2025.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
An opportunity to get your team fired up by leading the Victory Chant at a KHS pep rally. Bid on this experience to get in on the hype! Mutually agreed upon date. Must be scheduled by December 31, 2025
Value: Priceless
