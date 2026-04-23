2026 Kick 5K Signup

Get ready for one of the most exciting community events of the season — the Kick-A-Thon! 🎉

Join us for a high-energy day packed with fun, family, and friendly competition! Whether you’re coming to participate or just enjoy the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone:





✨ Awesome prizes up for grabs

🎨 Creative crafts for all ages

🎯 Fun games & activities

🍔 Delicious food & treats





Bring your friends, bring your family, and come be part of a day full of smiles, laughter, and community spirit. You won’t want to miss it!

Kick, play, and celebrate — all for a great cause!