2026 Kick 5K Signup

About this event
Get ready for one of the most exciting community events of the season — the Kick-A-Thon! 🎉
Join us for a high-energy day packed with fun, family, and friendly competition! Whether you’re coming to participate or just enjoy the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone:
✨ Awesome prizes up for grabs
🎨 Creative crafts for all ages
🎯 Fun games & activities
🍔 Delicious food & treats
Bring your friends, bring your family, and come be part of a day full of smiles, laughter, and community spirit. You won’t want to miss it!
Kick, play, and celebrate — all for a great cause!
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