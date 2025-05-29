2026 Kick CF with Bryant McKinnie & Friends Celebrity Kickball Tournament

Named as Presenting Sponsor on all information • Logo printed on site and digital items and banners • Logo on Cure CF Miami Website for 1 year • Registration for 2 teams in Kickball Tournament • 2 Tents at Kick CF Event • 20 Registered Non-playing Guests at Tournament • 6 Additional Players • 5 Reserved Parking Spots at Kick CF Tournament • Item autographed by Bryant McKinnie & participating celebrities • Product Placement at Kick CF Event • 2 Representatives on Kick CF Legends' Teams • Opportunity to speak during Opening Remarks • Access to Legends' Lounge • Representative has Honor of Legends' Game First Pitch • Naming Rights to Kick CF Legends' Lounge • 15 Drawing Tickets to Participate in Legends' Game • Curbside Unloading Assistance • Dedicated Volunteer Concierge • Dedicated Stretching Personnel
Hall Of Fame Sponsor
$15,000
Logo printed on site and digital items and banners • Logo on Cure CF Miami Website for 1 year • Registration for 1 team in Kickball Tournament • 1 Tent at Kick CF Event • 15 Registered Non-playing Guests at Tournament • 4 Additional Players • 3 Reserved Parking Spots at Kick CF Tournament • 1 Representative on Kick CF Legends' Team • Item autographed by Bryant McKinnie & participating celebrities • Product Placement at Kick CF Event • Naming Rights to Kick CF Legends' Game • 10 Drawing Tickets to Participate in Legends' Game • Curbside Unloading Assistance • Dedicated Volunteer Concierge
MVP Sponsor
$10,000
Logo printed on site and digital items and banners • Logo on Cure CF Miami Website for 1 year • Registration for 1 team in Kickball Tournament • 1 Tent at Kick CF Event • 10 Registered Non-playing Guests at Tournament • 4 Additional Players • 2 Reserved Parking Spot at Kick CF Tournament • Naming Rights to one of the following (based on availability): Kid's Zone or Dining Area • 10 Drawing Tickets to Participate in Legends' Game • Curbside Unloading Assistance • Product Placement at Kick CF Event
All Star Sponsor
$5,000
Logo printed on site and digital items and banners • Logo on Cure CF Miami Website for 1 year • Registration for 1 team in Kickball Tournament • 1 Tent at Kick CF Event • 8 Registered Non-playing Guests at Tournament • 2 Additional Players • 2 Reserved Parking Spots at Kick CF Tournaments • Naming Rights to one 6 manicured fields • 5 Drawing Tickets to Participate in Legends' Game
Grand Slam Sponsor
$3,000
Logo printed on site and digital items and banners • Logo on Cure CF Miami Website for 1 year • Registration for 1 team in Kickball Tournament • 1 Tent at Kick CF Event • 2 Additional Players • 5 Registered Non-playing Guests at Tournament • 1 Reserved Parking Spot at Kick CF Tournament • 5 Drawing Tickets to Participate in Legends' Game
Home Run Sponsor
$1,500
Logo printed on site and digital items and banners • Logo on Cure CF Miami Website for 1 year • Registration for 1 team in Kickball Tournament
Triple Play Sponsor
$500
Individual Banner on site only
Tournament Team
$800
Corporate, Family or Youth Team up to 12 players. Includes Event Participation and Food for all players.
Additional Players
$25
Additional Players for Registered Kickball Team (maximum of 6 additional players for total of 18). Includes Event Participation and Food for all players.
* In addition to those included in sponsorship level, if applicable.
Registered Guests
$20
Includes Event Entry and Food for all Registered Guests.
* In addition to those included in sponsorship level, if applicable.
Legends Game Individual Drawing Ticket
$10
Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)
Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.
Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.
Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $10 per chance.
Legends’ Game Drawing 3 Pack
$25
Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)
Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.
Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.
Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $25..
Legends’ Game Drawing Fabulous 15
$100
Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)
Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.
Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.
Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $100.
