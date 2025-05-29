2026 Kick CF with Bryant McKinnie & Friends Celebrity Kickball Tournament

Named as Presenting Sponsor on all information • Logo printed on site and digital items and banners • Logo on Cure CF Miami Website for 1 year • Registration for 2 teams in Kickball Tournament • 2 Tents at Kick CF Event • 20 Registered Non-playing Guests at Tournament • 6 Additional Players • 5 Reserved Parking Spots at Kick CF Tournament • Item autographed by Bryant McKinnie & participating celebrities • Product Placement at Kick CF Event • 2 Representatives on Kick CF Legends' Teams • Opportunity to speak during Opening Remarks • Access to Legends' Lounge • Representative has Honor of Legends' Game First Pitch • Naming Rights to Kick CF Legends' Lounge • 15 Drawing Tickets to Participate in Legends' Game • Curbside Unloading Assistance • Dedicated Volunteer Concierge • Dedicated Stretching Personnel

Named as Presenting Sponsor on all information • Logo printed on site and digital items and banners • Logo on Cure CF Miami Website for 1 year • Registration for 2 teams in Kickball Tournament • 2 Tents at Kick CF Event • 20 Registered Non-playing Guests at Tournament • 6 Additional Players • 5 Reserved Parking Spots at Kick CF Tournament • Item autographed by Bryant McKinnie & participating celebrities • Product Placement at Kick CF Event • 2 Representatives on Kick CF Legends' Teams • Opportunity to speak during Opening Remarks • Access to Legends' Lounge • Representative has Honor of Legends' Game First Pitch • Naming Rights to Kick CF Legends' Lounge • 15 Drawing Tickets to Participate in Legends' Game • Curbside Unloading Assistance • Dedicated Volunteer Concierge • Dedicated Stretching Personnel

More details...