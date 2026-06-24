2026 Kick off dinner

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About this event
This option is only for TWHS XC athletes.
This option is only for TWHS XC athletes.
This option is only for TWHS XC athletes. It comes with butter, cheese sour cream, chives. This is the gluten free option.
BBQ sandwiches with chips and dessert
BBQ sandwiches with chips and dessert
Baked Potato with chips and dessert. It comes with butter, cheese sour cream, chives. This is the gluten free/vegetarian option.
$
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