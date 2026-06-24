TWHS Cross Country Booster Club

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TWHS Cross Country Booster Club

About this event

2026 Kick off dinner

5FVV+PV

6101 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381, USA

ATHLETE MEAL- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Free

This option is only for TWHS XC athletes.

ATHLETE MEAL - Turkey Sandwich
Free

This option is only for TWHS XC athletes.

ATHLETE MEAL - Baked Potato-gluten free/vegetarian option
Free

This option is only for TWHS XC athletes. It comes with butter, cheese sour cream, chives. This is the gluten free option.

GUEST MEAL- Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12

BBQ sandwiches with chips and dessert

GUEST MEAL- Turkey Sandwich
$12

BBQ sandwiches with chips and dessert

GUEST MEAL- Baked Potato- Gluten Free/Vegetarian Option
$12

Baked Potato with chips and dessert. It comes with butter, cheese sour cream, chives. This is the gluten free/vegetarian option.

Booster club membership
$125
Includes one red book
Decal
$5
Contribute toward coaches meals
$12
Not attending
Free
My athlete will not be able to attend the opening banquet.
Add a donation for TWHS Cross Country Booster Club

$

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