2026 Kicking Bear Kansas Camp Registration

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About this event
Add to cart for # of youth you will be bringing to camp.
This form should be completed by a Parent or Legal Guardian. Each youth must be accompanied by an adult mentor - this can be a guardian or another trusted adult designated by the guardian.
Shirt not guaranteed if not registered by May 5th, 2026.
Complete the registration for each adult who will attend camp - this includes parents and mentors.
Adults who register before May 5th may choose to order a t-shirt here.
Thank you for your heart and dedication to our youth!
Whether you have been with us from the beginning or are new to the team, please take a moment to register for the 2026 Kicking Bear Kansas Camp.
Each volunteer registered by May 5th will receive a t-shirt to wear at camp.
$
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