Kicking Bear Ministries of Kansas

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Kicking Bear Ministries of Kansas

About this event

2026 Kicking Bear Kansas Camp Registration

1545 Forest City Rd

Medicine Lodge, KS 67104, USA

Youth
Free

Add to cart for # of youth you will be bringing to camp.

This form should be completed by a Parent or Legal Guardian. Each youth must be accompanied by an adult mentor - this can be a guardian or another trusted adult designated by the guardian.

Shirt not guaranteed if not registered by May 5th, 2026.

Adult Responsible for Youth while at camp
Free

Complete the registration for each adult who will attend camp - this includes parents and mentors.

Adult Shirt
$15
Available until May 5

Adults who register before May 5th may choose to order a t-shirt here.

Volunteer
Free

Thank you for your heart and dedication to our youth!
Whether you have been with us from the beginning or are new to the team, please take a moment to register for the 2026 Kicking Bear Kansas Camp.

Each volunteer registered by May 5th will receive a t-shirt to wear at camp.

Add a donation for Kicking Bear Ministries of Kansas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!