2026 KicksRus Carnival Fundraiser

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About this event
No entry fee! NOTE - The Nerf Gun Arena experience and the Bounce obstacle races require the VIP pass. Carnival games will require tickets (ticket purchase available at event only). Food trucks will accept card or cash.
Includes Unlimited Access to the Unlimited Nerf Gun Wars Arena, Unlimited access to the Giant Bounce Obstacle Course and includes 10 game tickets(All proceeds going to our 501c3 non profit Friends of PAMA & MaxFund Animal Shelter!)
[$20 for pre-registration (prior to 7/30) or $25 at the door]
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!