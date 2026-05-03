2026 Kids Camp Registration

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About this event
For budding performers! Camp will run Monday - Friday from 10:00 am to 12:00 and kids will take part in a final show on Saturday, July 18 at 6:00 pm.
Lunch will NOT be included.
For performers with some experience. Group could be split up into smaller groups. Camp will run Monday - Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with a break for lunch. Lunch will be provided, but campers are welcome to pack.
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