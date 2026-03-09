Kids Chance Of Idaho Inc

Hosted by

Kids Chance Of Idaho Inc

About this event

2026 Kids' Chance of Idaho Topgolf Fundraiser

1050 S Silverstone Way

Meridian, ID 83642, USA

The Masters Sponsorship
$2,250
Available until May 4
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

**Early Bird Pricing for Masters Sponsorships Only. Ends 05/04/26. Price will go up to $2500.00.

The Masters Sponsor- Limited to 4 Sponsorship.

  • 1 Luxury Suite Golf Bay (limited to a max of 6 guests per bay)
  • 6 Complimentary drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)
  • Featured spotlight on social media post
  • Company logo prominently displayed on signage material.
  • Featured logo on Topgolf player boards
  • No longer available- 3-month Elite Topgolf Membership for the first sponsor to secure a Masters Sponsorship (est $1500 value).
Premier Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The Premier Sponsor- Limited to 3 Sponsorship.

  • 1 Premier Golf Bay (limited to a max of 6 guests per bay)
  • 6 Complimentary drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)
  • Featured spotlight on social media page.
  • Company logo prominently displayed on signage material.
  • Featured logo on Topgolf player boards
Dinner Sponsorship
$1,550
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The Dinner Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.

  • 1 Golf Bay (limited to a max of 6 guests per bay)
  • 6 Complimentary drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)
  • Featured spotlight on social media posts of event.
  • Custom logo signage next to buffet
Bar Sponsors
$1,275
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The Bar Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.

  • 1 Golf Bay (limited to a max of 6 guests per bay)
  • 6 Complimentary drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)
  • Featured spotlight on social media posts of event.
  • Custom logo signage next to bar
The Players Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The Players Sponsor- Limited to 11 Sponsorship.

  • 1 Golf Bay (limited to a max of 6 guests per bay)
  • 6 Complimentary drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)
  • Featured spotlight on social media posts of event.
  • Logo displayed on signage and distribution materials
Prize Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Prize Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.

  • 2 non player general admission tickets.
  • 2 Complimentary drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)
  • Featured spotlight on social media posts of event.
  • Custom logo signage displayed next to prizes.
  • Logo displayed on all winners and lowest scoring team prizes.
Single Player
$175

Single Players- Limited to 6 spots.

  • Secured spot at the single player reserved bay.
  • 1 Complimentary drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)
Non- Players
$75

Non-Players - Limited to 15 spots.

  • 1 Complimentary drink tickets (choice of beer or wine)

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