2026 Kids' Chance of Idaho Topgolf Fundraiser

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About this event
**Early Bird Pricing for Masters Sponsorships Only. Ends 05/04/26. Price will go up to $2500.00.
The Masters Sponsor- Limited to 4 Sponsorship.
The Premier Sponsor- Limited to 3 Sponsorship.
The Dinner Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.
The Bar Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.
The Players Sponsor- Limited to 11 Sponsorship.
The Prize Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.
Single Players- Limited to 6 spots.
Non-Players - Limited to 15 spots.
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