2026 Kilyk Farm Fundraiser

About this event
Great choice!
Starting at 4 pm with appetizer (Italian Meatballs in a marinara sauce with cheese and fruit board) with wine/beer.
Dinner starts at 5 pm with option A) Breaded Cod Fillet –with a white wine sauce and served with rice and roasted carrots.
Great choice!
Starting at 4 pm with appetizer (Italian Meatballs in a marinara sauce with cheese and fruit board) with wine/beer.
Dinner starts at 5 pm with option B) Polish Gołąbki (Cabbage leaves stuffed with a mixture of ground sirloin and rice and served with a tomato sauce) and served with roasted carrots.
$
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