Chesterton Academy of St. Thomas Aquinas

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Chesterton Academy of St. Thomas Aquinas

About this event

2026 Kilyk Farm Fundraiser

8141 Opal Rd

Warrenton, VA 20186, USA

Baked Cod Filet
$65

Great choice!

Starting at 4 pm with appetizer (Italian Meatballs in a marinara sauce with cheese and fruit board) with wine/beer.

Dinner starts at 5 pm with option A) Breaded Cod Fillet –with a white wine sauce and served with rice and roasted carrots.


Polish Gołąbki
$65

Great choice!

Starting at 4 pm with appetizer (Italian Meatballs in a marinara sauce with cheese and fruit board) with wine/beer.

Dinner starts at 5 pm with option B) Polish Gołąbki (Cabbage leaves stuffed with a mixture of ground sirloin and rice and served with a tomato sauce) and served with roasted carrots.


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