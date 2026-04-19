2026 Kindah Temple No. 62 Potentate Ball

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About this event
Fayetteville, NC 28306, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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Reserve a full table for the Potentate Ball and enjoy the evening with your selected guests. This option secures an entire table, ensuring your group is seated together for a premium and seamless experience.
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This ticket is for entry at the Friday Night party from 8 pm -12 am at the Crown Coliseum Complex and Hospitality at the Host hotel from 12 am - 2 am.
When asked to donate to Zeffy, please select other and enter -0-
This ticket is for entry at the Saturday Night party from 8 pm - 12 am at the Crown Coliseum Complex and Hospitality at the Host hotel from 12 am - 2 am.
When asked to donate to Zeffy, please select other and enter -0-
Souvenir Journal Ads ad are not free. You must click the link below to access souvenir journal information. Souvenir journal prices range from $50- $200. Please click link below to purchase a Souvenir Journal for this event. DO NOT CLICK ADD.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/kindah-temple-potentate-ball-souvenir-journal-ad
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