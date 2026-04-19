Kindah Temple No. 62 Potentate Ball Account

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Kindah Temple No. 62 Potentate Ball Account

About this event

2026 Kindah Temple No. 62 Potentate Ball

1960 Coliseum Dr

Fayetteville, NC 28306, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


When asked to donate to Zeffy, please select other and enter -0-

Full Table
$800

Reserve a full table for the Potentate Ball and enjoy the evening with your selected guests. This option secures an entire table, ensuring your group is seated together for a premium and seamless experience.


When asked to donate to Zeffy, please select other and enter -0-

New Jack City Party
$50

This ticket is for entry at the Friday Night party from 8 pm -12 am at the Crown Coliseum Complex and Hospitality at the Host hotel from 12 am - 2 am.


When asked to donate to Zeffy, please select other and enter -0-

Rep Your Oasis Party
$50

This ticket is for entry at the Saturday Night party from 8 pm - 12 am at the Crown Coliseum Complex and Hospitality at the Host hotel from 12 am - 2 am.


When asked to donate to Zeffy, please select other and enter -0-

Souvenir Journal Ad (CLICK LINK IN DESCRIPTION)
Free

Souvenir Journal Ads ad are not free. You must click the link below to access souvenir journal information. Souvenir journal prices range from $50- $200. Please click link below to purchase a Souvenir Journal for this event. DO NOT CLICK ADD.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/kindah-temple-potentate-ball-souvenir-journal-ad

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