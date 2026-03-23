St. Katharine Drexel School

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St. Katharine Drexel School

About this event

2026 Kindness Carnival - SKD Family Service Day Volunteer SignUp

1053 Holland Rd

Churchville, PA 18966, USA

Set Up
Free

5 left!

Friday night setup - 5 volunteers needed

7PM Friday night in the cafeteria. It should only take about an hour to get all set up.

Welcome Table - 2 Volunteers needed
Free

5 left!

Greet families and help get them started - Hand out empty bag and explain the flow.

Hygiene Station - 2 Volunteers needed
Free

5 left!

Guide families to add hygiene supplies - toothpaste and brush, soap, shampoo.

Self Care Station - 2 Volunteers needed
Free

5 left!

Guide families to add deodorant, lip balm lotion, etc.

Comfort Station - 2 Volunteers needed
Free

5 left!

Guide parents to add socks, snack, water, etc.

Kindness Card Station - 3 Student Volunteers needed
Free

5 left!

Grade 6 and up - help PreK-K decorate kindness cards with stickers and drawings.

Final Pack & Collection - 2 Volunteers needed
Free

5 left!

Check bags, add card, place in collection boxes.

Floaters & ReStock - 2 Volunteers Needed
Free

5 left!

Refill supplies and help where needed.

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