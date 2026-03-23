2026 Kindness Carnival - SKD Family Service Day Volunteer SignUp

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About this event
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Friday night setup - 5 volunteers needed
7PM Friday night in the cafeteria. It should only take about an hour to get all set up.
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Greet families and help get them started - Hand out empty bag and explain the flow.
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Guide families to add hygiene supplies - toothpaste and brush, soap, shampoo.
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Guide families to add deodorant, lip balm lotion, etc.
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Guide parents to add socks, snack, water, etc.
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Grade 6 and up - help PreK-K decorate kindness cards with stickers and drawings.
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Check bags, add card, place in collection boxes.
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Refill supplies and help where needed.
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