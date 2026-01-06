LSU Alumni Association - Triangle Chapter

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LSU Alumni Association - Triangle Chapter

About this event

2026 King Cake Party

2141 E Williams St Suite 100

Apex, NC 27539, USA

Traditional King Cake
$40

Price includes bulk shipping and taxes. Pick up on January 25 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at South Line Brewing Company in Apex.

Cream Cheese King Cake
$43

Price includes bulk shipping and taxes. Pick up on January 25 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at South Line Brewing Company in Apex.

Praline King Cake
$43

Price includes bulk shipping and taxes. Pick up on January 25 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at South Line Brewing Company in Apex.

Praline Cream Cheese King Cake
$45

Price includes bulk shipping and taxes. Pick up on January 25 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at South Line Brewing Company in Apex.

Strawberry Cream Cheese King Cake
$45

Price includes bulk shipping and taxes. Pick up on January 25 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at South Line Brewing Company in Apex.

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