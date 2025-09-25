2026 Registration

DONATIONS OF $100 OR MORE WILL RECEIVE A FREE HAT AND SHIRT (we'll contact you via email for sizing).



Suggested donations are $50, $100, $150, $200+. 100% of all walker donations will be given to UCSD Skin Cancer Research.



NOTE - due to limited seating and associated expenses, the Tower 13 After Party will be limited to participants who have donated to the The King Tide Challenge. If you can't donate now, but wish to attend the After Party, you can revisit our "Register / Donate" page to add a donation later.