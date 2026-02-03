Men's Ministry Trip ~ 2026 Men's Advance

About this event
FOR MAKING A DEPOSIT ONLY
This option is for persons looking to make a deposit ONLY. After paying your deposit, we (NCCC) will email or text you an invoice with the details of your remaining retreat balance.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. A two-night weekend getaway for Faith, Fellowship, Food and Fun
This payment option is for persons looking to make a full payment ONLY. Please do not use this payment option for partial payments or splitting group retreat cost between others.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. A two-night weekend getaway for Faith, Fellowship, Food and Fun
This payment option is for persons looking to make a full payment ONLY. Please do not use this payment option for partial payments or splitting group retreat cost between others.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!