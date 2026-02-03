New Creation Christian Church

Hosted by

New Creation Christian Church

About this event

Men's Ministry Trip ~ 2026 Men's Advance

1200 Knopp Rd

Jarrettsville, MD 21084, USA

Men's Advance - Deposit ONLY
$100

FOR MAKING A DEPOSIT ONLY

This option is for persons looking to make a deposit ONLY. After paying your deposit, we (NCCC) will email or text you an invoice with the details of your remaining retreat balance.

Single Occupancy
$300

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. A two-night weekend getaway for Faith, Fellowship, Food and Fun


This payment option is for persons looking to make a full payment ONLY. Please do not use this payment option for partial payments or splitting group retreat cost between others.

Double Occupancy
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. A two-night weekend getaway for Faith, Fellowship, Food and Fun


This payment option is for persons looking to make a full payment ONLY. Please do not use this payment option for partial payments or splitting group retreat cost between others.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!